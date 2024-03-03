Why The Toyota Cresta Was A Totally Underrated JDM Model

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Toyota introduced some of the most iconic bits of JDM car history to the world. Cars like the AE86, Cressida, Soarer, and of course the Supra, are still mainstays of car meets, race tracks, and drift events alike. However, one model stands out as a bit of an under-loved example, largely due to its limited availability. Hopefully showcasing this car's history and features will help folks understand that it's time to give the Cresta the love it deserves.

The Toyota Cresta is a model that many folks may not be familiar with. Effectively, it's a high-class variant of cars that were already available from Toyota. However, Instead of a trim level of an existing model, the Cresta got its own name and was treated as its own model. It's a bit weird to understand, but basically, it was either based on the Mark II or Cressida platform in certain regions, and effectively served as a stepping stone between those chassis and the Toyota Crown for those who wanted a bit more luxury in their lives.

[Featured image by Toyotacoronaexsaloon via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY-SA 4.0]