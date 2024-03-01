4 Chicago Electric Power Tools That Will Come In Handy During Your Next Car Restoration Project

Sometimes body damage is outside the realm of paintless dent repair. If that's the case, you've got to break out the serious tools to get your project car's body looking fresh and new. The ultimate way to re-shape and refine damage to a car's body is via a stud welder. Fortunately, Chicago Electric offers this Stud Welder Dent Repair Kit that's available for a reasonable price of $99.99 via Harbor Freight.

A stud welder works by tack-welding a series of studs to your car's damaged body areas. After aligning and securing the studs, a slide hammer is used to pull out the dents and damage. It's a tedious process that is truly a learned art form. When done right, though, you'd never even know it happened. While the tool certainly doesn't come with the skill, the 4.2-star user rating on this stud welder kit tells us it's a great and affordable way to start learning.

Do keep in mind, though, that you'll have to grind down the paint to bare metal for this to work. This is a great tool for project car restoration, but you've got to be willing to dive in head first to use it properly.