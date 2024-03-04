How To Use Windows Photos' Magic Eraser Tool With Generative-AI

After countless tries, you've finally hit the jackpot and nailed that perfect selfie on the beach. But as you zoom into the photo, you spot an obnoxious passerby in the background, completely ruining your masterpiece. So what do you do? Sure, you can try striking that same pose again, but there's no guarantee you'll get the exact lighting and angle as the original picture. The second best route is to simply edit the intrusion out. However, that typically means you'll be turning to Photoshop or one of the Photoshop alternatives to edit your image. These apps aren't really as affordable or user-friendly as you'd like, and if you're new to advanced photo editing tools, you'll likely end up with an even worse picture.

But there's some good news for Windows users. You won't have to shell out some cash or spend ages learning complex software. Microsoft has recently introduced a convenient and easy-to-use eraser tool called Generative Erase within the built-in Photos app. Here's an overview of what this feature is and how you can start using it on your PC.