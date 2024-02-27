AT&T's $5 Outage Credit Has Sparked An Uproar, But Are We Expecting Too Much?

Last Thursday, over 70,000 AT&T subscribers had their cell service interrupted. Some customers lost service for up to 12 hours. AT&T is now offering a $5 credit for those affected as compensation. Understandably, not everyone is happy with this number, especially after discovering that the outage was caused by an error from AT&T and not some unforeseen cyberattack, as some speculated.

Many customers have taken to social media to make the case that $5 is insufficient. Customers argued that a five-dollar bill wouldn't even get you a cup of coffee in this economy. Questions have also been raised about if the government can get AT&T to cough up more dough.

Teresa Murray, the consumer-watchdog director at U.S. Public Interest Research Group, told MarketWatch that the Federal Communications Commission provides no recourse for such an event. The FCC is the independent government agency tasked with regulating telecommunications. Murray explained that there's no law that says ”if your cellphone is out for one day or half a day or a week, that the phone company must reimburse you X amount of dollars or X percentage of your bill." So, are people overreacting, or is $5 a reasonable payout?