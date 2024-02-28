How To Count Unique Values In Microsoft Excel

One major reason Microsoft Excel spreadsheets are so popular is the ability to process the data entered on a sheet easily. For instance, if you are planning a wedding and individually listing expenses for the location, the food, the music, and everything else that goes into planning a wedding, having a function that can easily add all those values together is such a time-saver. However, adding that sum is not the only function Excel can perform when you have a column filled with inputted data.

You may have a large column containing many different words or numbers in each cell and want to know how many distinct values are in that column. For example, let's say you recently made a gigantic list of several hundred films you consider the best of all time that you will narrow to your top 100.

Obviously, you have the film titles in a column, but in your list-making, you have also created columns for the names of each film's director and release year. If you wanted to know how many different directors or distinct years were represented on that list, Excel has the capabilities that let you do that. In fact, the program actually has two different ways of accomplishing this, depending on your comfort level with Excel functions and shortcuts.