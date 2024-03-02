The Science Behind Why Some Years Have Leap Days

This year, 2024, will see something a little bit unusual at the end of February: a leap day. This year's month of February will have an extra day compared to most Februaries, ending with February 29th instead of the usual February 28. The reason that happens is to due with the way that Earth orbits around the sun, and the arbitrary nature of time measurement.

We all know that a year lasts 365 days, but this isn't an exact figure. A day is based on the amount of time it takes for Earth to complete a full rotation — this is, how long it takes for the planet to spin a full 360 degrees on its axis. And a year is based on how long it takes the Earth to complete a revolution around the sun — that is, how long it takes to move completely around the sun and end up back where it started.

The problem is that a year is not exactly divisible into a perfect fraction of days. We instead put into a into a calendar a rounded version of long it takes for the planet to spin, and how long it takes to orbit. In truth, each year is in fact 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds, according to NASA.

This is where the leap day comes in. "The total amount of time it takes the Earth to complete a revolution around the sun is not exactly a whole number of days," said Renu Malhotra, a Planetary Sciences professor at the University of Arizona. "It falls about six hours short of that. So every four years we add a day to compensate."