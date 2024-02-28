Here's What Happened To Jason Jessee From 'Monster Garage'

During his '80s and '90s heyday, Jason Jessee was regarded as one of the most talented skateboarders in the game. In 2012, he was even voted one of the 30 most influential skaters of all time by TransWorld SKATEboarding. Still, Jessee had essentially quit skating as a professional by the late '90s and early 2000s, focusing instead on other creative endeavors.

In 2007, however, he was the subject of a feature-length documentary titled "Pray For Me: The Jason Jessee Film," which explored his rise to stardom on the skateboarding circuit and his continued interest in rebuilding old cars and motorcycles. One subject not covered in the documentary was Jessee's 2006 legal entanglement, which stemmed from an incident aboard an airplane awaiting departure from San Jose International Airport.

As reported in OC Weekly, Jessee was removed from the aircraft and arrested by federal agents after spooking passengers. Many of them were unsettled by his nervous demeanor and his scribbling in a notebook with the words "suicide bomber" written on the front. Though Jessee was detained and questioned, it seems nothing much ultimately came of the incident, with the skater later admitting during a local news segment that he'd scribbled the words on the cover purely for shock value. Unfortunately, this would not be the last time Jessee made such a claim in the wake of controversy.