5 Best Apps To Turn Your Photos Into Art

If you're looking to play with a wide variety of editing options, Prisma can be a good start. This app uses a combination of neural networks and artificial intelligence to recreate your image in an entirely new style.

To get started, install the app on your phone. You can either proceed with the free version or try a free trial of the premium version for three days. Then, pick and upload any photo you would like to edit, click on the Style Library option at the bottom-left corner, and pick an art style. You can also swipe through the bottom pane to view the classic templates. Once the style is applied, you can further enhance the quality by clicking on the HD option if you are a premium user. You can apply a frame or adjust the intensity levels of all the filters applied to the photo. Once satisfied with the results, click Save. By default, your edited photos will be saved to your phone's media gallery.

Another interesting feature offered by the Prisma app is Magic Avatars. This allows you to create avatars from your own photos using AI technology, but you need to install another app by Prisma Labs to proceed. To use this, click on the face icon in the Prisma app. It will take you to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store page of the app. Click Install to proceed.