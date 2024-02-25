5 Chicago Electric Power Tools To Help Out With Your Home Remodel
Home remodels can be very daunting tasks, and if you're planning on doing it yourself, you'll need to find a good selection of tools. Not everybody has a collection readily available, so it can get expensive in a hurry while putting together a list of things to get. If you have a Harbor Freight nearby, it's a good place to check out for low prices — especially if you have a store membership for additional coupons and discounts. Even without the membership, you should have no problem tracking down something that fits your needs.
Chicago Electric Power Tools is a good brand for home remodels as the manufacturer covers a lot of bases, and it's affordable with a rich history. Each item from the brand on this list is available at Harbor Freight online or in-store, and they are also backed up by good user scores. A more in-depth explanation of how we chose these five items can be found at the end of the list.
Chicago Electric Power Tools 9 Amp 1/2 inch Variable Speed D-Handle Drill
Having a drill that's durable enough to break through tough surfaces is a nice option for home remodels, and that's where the Chicago Electric Power Tools hammer drill comes into play. You can pick up this drill from Harbor Freight for $34.97, but don't let the low price throw you off, as it has good scores from buyers. With over 700 reviews, it has a 4.4 out of five rating. The attached handle allows for more control, and it'll be good for drilling through wood and concrete alike.
Some downsides are worth mentioning with the drill, however. A few reviewers note the variable speed isn't up to snuff, and it can have trouble holding certain speeds. Instead, you have to rely on your trigger finger to keep the speed at what you want it to be. That's not going to be a huge deal for a lot of people, but it's something that could prove to be an issue with a drill that has variable speed as one of its selling points. It's also not cordless, so you'll need to make sure you're close to a wall outlet for work.
Chicago Electric Power Tools 7 Amp 4 inch Handheld Dry-Cut Tile Saw
A home remodel might eventually lead you toward redoing the floors of your bathroom or kitchen. A lot of people like to go with tile floors, so you could find yourself needing a saw specifically made for cutting tiles. The Chicago Electric Power Tools tile saw is available at Harbor Freight for $39.99, and it'll do the job nicely. It's lightweight and easy to use, so it's a perfect option for beginners and veterans alike. The manufacturer says it's able to cut 1-1/8 inch thick tile, so you'll be just fine with a floor remodel.
There are more than 400 reviews on the Harbor Freight website for this saw, and it has a 4.4 out of five rating. The price, size, and durability are all strong points pointed out by buyers, but that doesn't mean there aren't downsides. This is a corded saw, a trend among Chicago Electric Power Tools, so you'll need an extension cord or a wall outlet handy if you want to use it.
Chicago Electric Power Tools 7.5 Amp 5 inch Double Cut Saw
Woodworkers will benefit greatly from the Chicago Electric Power Tools double cut saw. You can pick this up from Harbor Freight for $37.97 and get going on your new cabinets, bookshelves, or whatever type of woodworking you have in store. The manufacturer says this is good for wood and metal, so it can come in handy for duct work you want to do at home. While it is corded, it has a 6-foot cord that does leave you some wiggle room, but you'll still need to be close to a power source to use this.
The Chicago Electric Power Tools saw has a 4.2 out of five rating on Harbor Freight's website with over 200 reviews. While most of the reviews are positive, several buyers note the saw is heavier than expected at a little over 7 pounds. That could make it difficult to use over a workday, so you may find yourself taking more breaks than you planned.
Chicago Electric Power Tools 10 Amp 7 inch Digital Variable Speed Polisher/Sander
Putting the finishing touches on a floor will require a sander or polisher if you want to do it correctly. Chicago Electric Power Tools carries one that costs $39.97 from Harbor Freight. The shine put on the floor after it's done will make it feel like the remodel is complete, and this will work fine on hardwood floors, concrete, and tiles alike. The polisher runs between 1,000 and 3,500 RPM, so you're able to go as fast or as slow as you'd like. The screen on the tool will show you what speed you're at, so there's never any reason to be worried you aren't hitting your target.
The user reviews for the Chicago Electric Power Tools polisher are good as the product holds a 4.3 out of five rating on Harbor Freight's website with over 700 reviews and counting. Some buyers note it's best for smaller jobs as it heats up quite fast, so a small room like a bathroom might be fine, but you could potentially run into trouble in a basement.
Chicago Electric Power Tools 7.5 Amp 3-1/4 inch Planer with Dust Bag
Chicago Electric Power Tools has a 7.5 Amp planer that will make smoothing surfaces like doors a breeze. You might find that putting in replacement doors or windows in your home can result in a scenario where they don't fully close because of jagged edges, and that's where a planer can help rectify the situation. This planer also comes with a dust bag that helps keep things tidy while working, but many reviewers note it fills up quickly.
You can pick this tool up from Harbor Freight for $49.99.User scores for the Chicago Electric Power tools planer come in with a 4.4 out of five rating with over 1,000 reviews. Positives include it being lightweight and easy to use, but you have to remember this is a corded tool. This means you don't have the maneuverability you would have if it were cordless, and it does mean you'll need to be tethered to a power outlet to use it. In most scenarios, you'll be finishing a door at a dedicated workstation, so that shouldn't be an issue if that's what you're using it for.
Why were these five tools chosen?
The Chicago Electric Power Tools is a popular brand at Harbor Freight, and it should come as no surprise to see them offer such a wide array of tools. Despite the low price — often coming in at under $50 — these are all dependable and highly reviewed by buyers. Many downsides are being pointed out by reviewers about heating, so that will have to be something you consider before you make the purchase.
When it comes to home remodels, you can go big or small. The smaller jobs all seem like they'd work out just fine with these five tools. Longer and bigger jobs could potentially prove to be too much, so it's important to keep your expectations in check. If you're looking for a cheap way to build up a collection and take on a small room remodel, the Chicago Electric Power tools line is a good pick.