All About The '21R': Saab's First Jet-Powered Fighter

When you think of Saab, you probably envision one of their many compact car models, but the company is so much more than your typical automaker. In fact, Saab Automobile was acquired by industry giant General Motors more than twenty years ago and ceased car production in 2011. Fortunately, automobiles are only one of the company's trades, which include aviation, watercraft, information technology, and weapon systems.

The Swedish company Saab surfaced in the years leading up to World War II because the country wanted to develop its own military aircraft. Not only could Swedish defense forces keep an eye on local production, but it also maintained the country's neutral stance that would've been compromised with a foreign partnership.

The military fighter aircraft Saab J21R was adapted from the Saab J21, a piston-propelled plane. The Saab J21R would mark one of few instances where a propeller-driven aircraft was modified with a jet engine while retaining the same frame. The overall look of Saab's fighter jet is a bit odd, with twin tails that attach and propulsion coming directly from the tail. For fans of historical aviation, many of the oldest aircraft that are still in service today are routinely spotted across the modern skies.