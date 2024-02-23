6 iPhone Apps For Keeping Your Brain Sharp

In today's society, iPhone users are rarely seen without a phone on their person, especially since the piece of technology is more than just a phone now. There's an iPhone app for nearly every use from looking at the weather to streaming videos. Do you need to use your phone for notetaking? There are several apps for that as well. But, what if you wanted to use your iPhone to help keep your mind active and alert? There are many apps for that as well.

It is important to mention that there hasn't been any substantial evidence found that using brain-training apps helps prevent a decline in function and memory. However, like any other muscle, it is still important to exercise your brain. Based on a variety of reviews from users, as well as our own experience with the apps, here are six iPhone apps for keeping your brain sharp. The methodology we used to select these apps will be explained in more detail at the end of this article.