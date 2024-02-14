Apple Needs To Hear Zuckerberg's Thoughts On The Vision Pro: Here's Why

Mark Zuckerberg has posted a scathing review of the new Apple Vision Pro headset. In a Reel shared on his Instagram, Meta's CEO lists the reasons why he believes that the Quest 3 and Quest Pro are better products — even if you ignore the enormous price discrepancy.

Love him or hate him, Zuckerberg obviously has a big interest in VR and the funds to push that interest to the limits. Meta has pumped billions into VR development without a lot of return, yet keeps funneling money into the effort. The main driving force for that funding seems to be Zuckerberg's deeply held belief in the concept, along with his idea for a Metaverse. There have been pitfalls along the way, but the Meta team probably knows more about the VR industry than any other group of people on Earth at this point. As well, Zuckerberg has access to that information and likely has the drive to pour over it obsessively.

In light of that, when the man speaks about AR and VR, then it makes sense to listen if you have interests in those industries — even if Zuckerberg likely sees Apple as both a direct competitor and a major player entering into a space his company has so far dominated. He seems slightly annoyed during the video and is obviously passionate about his points. The billionaire gets a lot right, but there are a few things he either overlooks or gets wrong, too.