Peloton Is Ditching Apple GymKit: What Apple Watch Users Should Know

Peloton recently sent its customers an email informing them that Apple GymKit will no longer be supported on compatible Peloton equipment starting February 27. Apple's GymKit allows users to sync their workouts to their Apple Watch with compatible equipment. It was first introduced as an exclusive premium feature for Peloton Bike+ users. Among the data shared from a workout are heart rate, distance, and speed.

Peloton directed users to its own One-Tap tracking app on the Apple Watch as a replacement for GymKit to sync and collect their exercise data. The One-Tap tracking app first emerged in 2022 as a tracking solution for all Peloton devices. This circumvented the need for Apple's equipment API. However, some owners of the more expensive Peloton Bike did not make the transition to Peloton's app.

Reports indicate that those who prefer GymKit can continue utilizing it if they do not update their Peloton software. However, there is no confirmation that this will work after 2/27. Not updating also means missing out on new features and fixes that may get released.