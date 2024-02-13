Jason Momoa's Rolls-Royce: An Iconic 1929 Phantom II Made Electric

While the vehicle has a very modern powertrain, most of its features have either been preserved or modified to work with the new motor while staying as original as possible. Rolls Royces are still known for their bespoke features and handmade elements, but back in the day, all cars were expertly crafted by hand anyway. The 1929 Phantom II is no exception and features exquisite coachwork courtesy of HJ Mulliner & Co. This doesn't appear to have been touched as there is no need to, and to do so would be akin to spraypainting a Florida orange tan onto the Mona Lisa. All they've really done is add a voicebox in the form of a sound system buried beneath the Prohibition-Era paneling.

If anything, the Roaring 20's aesthetic has been added to the vehicle's battery pack itself. It's contained in a sort of SteamPunk-esque steel box, with copper pipes running from it. The fuel gauge has also been adapted into a charge gauge so you can see exactly how much battery is left. The braking system has also been preserved, in a way. Some components have been added to make regenerative braking possible, as any battery-powered vehicle is likely to lose a lot of range and waste a lot of energy without that feature. But it's all still cable-operated, just like it was when Rolls-Royce's engineers first put the system in the car around a century ago. They have had to shuffle it around a bit, as the cables ran through an area now occupied by the battery pack, but it sums up the amount of care and attention Electrogenic has put into the project.