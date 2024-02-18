10 Ways You Can Pilot A Mech In 2024 (In VR Or For Real)
Giant robots and mechs reign supreme in the realm of science fiction. These powerful monstrosities have taken over the popular imagination since the 1950s, fueled by groundbreaking Japanese anime like Mazinger Z, Gundam, and Evangelion, as well as movies like Pacific Rim and Transformers that have spurred our collective fascination with these technological marvels.
Let's be honest. Giant robots are cool, and you wish you could pilot one. For anyone who's ever dreamed of piloting their own giant robot, 2024 might just be your year. Thanks to big improvements in virtual reality and engineering, piloting a mech is becoming more possible, whether it's in a virtual world or with real, hands-on technology.
Today, we're looking at the world of mechs and finding real-world examples of 10 ways you can pilot a mech in 2024, no matter whether in VR or in real life. The latest in VR puts you right in the cockpit of a mech, or you can try out real-world machines that let you step into a suit and control it like a true pilot. Each of these options shows just how much technology is turning our mech dreams into something we can actually feel and experience.
Whether you're intrigued by the technical challenge of maneuvering a mech in real life or immersing yourself in a virtual cockpit, today's tech is turning science fiction into true possibilities. Let's take a closer look at how 2024 is making the thrill of mech piloting accessible to more people than ever.
Big Shots by AlterEyes XR
One of the newest games on this list is Big Shots by AlterEyes XR, which hopes to redefine the VR mech gaming landscape. This title introduces a cross-platform, cooperative experience, pitting players against relentless alien hordes. While currently unreleased, there are plenty of trailers and teasers to keep the hype going. Available on platforms including the Meta Quest App Lab, PSVR2, Pico, and Steam, Big Shots is a highly-anticipated game.
One of the big focal points for the developers of Big Shots is what they're calling their "drag rotation" movement system. As many VR aficionados know, movement can be tricky in a virtual world, especially if you get motion-sick easily. Unlike traditional methods, which often involve on-rail movement, instant teleportation, or conventional first-person navigation, "drag rotation" allows players to maneuver their mech with a tactile, drag-and-drop style motion. It's similar to scrolling by grabbing and moving a page on the screen. Hopefully, this will allow for more intricate mech movements in the game.
Additionally, Big Shots stands out for its roguelike gameplay elements. Players can join forces, confront waves of adversaries, and progressively upgrade their mechs' capabilities to withstand the increasing challenges. This blend of cooperative play and strategic progression adds a fresh layer of depth to the game and is an innovative way to pilot a mech in the virtual world.
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
MechWarrior is a veteran when it comes to the mech genre. Originally released in 1986 as a tabletop RPG (Role-Playing Game), it later became a staple in the mech genre spawning numerous iterations like Battletech and other video games on MS-Dos, Super Nintendo, Xbox, and PC.
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is the newest game in the series. Although it was released in 2019, the game stays fresh with large and frequent updates. The latest buzz is all about the fifth DLC (Downloadable Content), titled The Dragon's Gambit, and is set to hit stores sometime in 2024. The series lets you pilot dozens of unique mechs across dozens of different missions. MechWarrior is perhaps one of the original IPs that has endured in the US and throughout gaming culture.
However, there was just one thing missing: VR support. The game didn't originally come with the option to strap on a VR headset and truly step into the cockpit of a BattleMech. Luckily, fans of the series stepped in and created a mod that makes the game completely playable, transforming MechWarrior 5 into a fully immersive VR experience. Compatible with Oculus and VR headsets, this fan-made mod is an incredible feat that uses the original game assets and some clever coding to finally allow you to become a real mech pilot.
Iron Rebellion
Designed with a VR-first approach, Iron Rebellion doesn't just suggest you use a Virtual Reality headset; it insists on it. This game is all about plunging you headfirst into the cockpit of a futuristic war machine, making you feel like you're really there, managing complex systems, and piloting a giant mech.
For mech enthusiasts, the best part about Iron Rebellion is how interactive the cockpit is. It's not just about aesthetics; all of the switches, dials, buttons, and joysticks are fully interactable through the controls. If in the middle of battle, you need to repair something, you'll have to let go of your mech's joystick and click a button located in the upper left of your cockpit to activate the repair canisters. It adds a layer of strategy and realism that's pretty innovative.
Iron Rebellion is still in early access, so as cool as the functions and immersion of a full-fledged cockpit are, it's still not a complete finished product. There's currently no single-player mode or bots, and it relies entirely on multiplayer battles for the majority of its gameplay. However, it is relatively cheap at $15 for early access, as well as helping to support indie developers get off the ground. As it stands right now, it's a stunning cockpit simulation with pretty decent gameplay for the price. Hopefully, with time, more features and more players will hop into the cockpit of Iron Rebellion.
World of Mechs
Next on our list is World of Mechs, a game tailor-made for VR fans, especially those who already own the Meta Quest hardware. In World of Mechs, you can step into the cockpit of 32 diverse mechs with eight different combat classes for arena-style combat. After a victorious battle, you can upgrade and outfit your mechs with new equipment with the spoils of war, as well as use your class's special abilities to drop mines, turn invisible, and more. The game features 20 missions that challenge players to overcome tough bosses as they work to become the top pilot.
The art style isn't hyper-realistic. The artistic direction leans more towards a cartoon art style, but strikes a balance that is detailed enough to make it feel like you're actually piloting a mech. This works well with the fast-paced gameplay in World of Mech's gameplay, keeping you more focused on enemies coming at you from all directions.
As a fast-paced arena battle VR game, World of Mechs has several different options to customize your gameplay experience to ensure minimal motion sickness. Whether it's controlling motion sway, using eye tracking, or applying side shutters, there are quite a few options included to ensure that the game is playable and accessible for everyone.
Vox Machinae: Meta Quest 2
Vox Machinae: Meta Quest 2 really brings something new to the table in the mech universe. The mech style is different from the standard big punchy robots of the genre. Instead of a Pacific Rim or Evangelion-esque punching machine, you have a giant mining vehicle called a Grinder that's outfitted with massive mining lasers and weapons. They're big plodding machines that are like moveable walking fortresses.
That's not to say that gameplay is slow. The Grinders still manage to move about and fly around the battlefield in frantic combat. The game's physics adds another layer of realism to the experience. Your Grinder can take a beating, but a lucky hit or concentrated fire can tear off an arm, or weapon, or even shoot off a leg, leaving you stranded. This game combines strategic planning with a decent level of action, allows for cross-platform play with friends, and gives players the option to engage in a solo campaign or participate in multiplayer battles, giving an excellent virtual introduction to piloting a mech.
Vox Machinae is available without VR on Steam, providing an experience that makes you feel like you're a rookie pilot joining up with a veteran security crew. From the distinct visual aesthetics and the objective-based multiplayer battles to the unique mech designs, everything about the game feels truly engaging and makes Vox Machinae a must-try.
Fun in VR Mecha Simulator
Next in line is the Mecha Simulator from Fun in VR. Granted, it's not something you'd easily fit into a home gaming area, but when we're talking about piloting mechs, the cool factor can trump practicality.
One of their standout pieces is this fully realized mech cockpit simulator. It straps you in with a full seat harness and surrounds you with controls and pedals. Short of strapping yourself into a Gundam, this is going to be the closest most of us get to piloting a real mech, and all through the magic of VR.
What truly makes this simulator shine, however, isn't just its cool looks. It's how immersive it is. Thanks to the harness, you're not just sitting; you're moving. You can rotate a full 360 degrees and pitch up and down, just like aiming and shooting in a mech game. Whether playing solo, linking up for cooperative play, or joining in online battles in arena-style combat, this simulator brings the thrill of mech piloting to life.
Of course, due to their size, these simulators are a bit of a rare find. You'll have to venture to amusement parks, arcades, or play centers to experience one. When you do, it's an unforgettable adventure into the world of mech piloting.
P.O.D. (Panoramic Optical Display)
Japan's love affair with robots is legendary, perfectly illustrated by the iconic Gundam series. This anime has evolved into a franchise, complete with video games, movies, and even an impressive Gundam statue standing tall in Tokyo.
Have you ever wanted to be a Gundam pilot for real? If you're in Japan you may be able to check that bucket list item off your list. One of the coolest arcade games was an officially licensed Gundam arcade machine called Mobile Suit Gundam Battlefield Bonds II. It's the sequel to the arcade machine of the same name but with improved graphics and support.
In the sequel, players step into a P.O.D. (Panoramic Optical Display), essentially a mech cockpit simulator, surrounded by screens and controls. It feels like you're sitting inside a massive robot, ready to take on the world, with no need for VR gear to get this experience.
Its online connectivity lets you battle it out with players from all over Japan. Whether your opponent is right next to you or miles away, the competition feels real and immediate.
But the real charm might be how the game makes you part of the Gundam world. You get to create your avatar, choose between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, and watch your character evolve with each game. When you're done, you walk away with a physical pilot card that tracks your progress and lets you jump back into the action next time.
The ARCHAX
Now that the VR and arcade games are out of the way, it's time to get real. Literally.
Next up on our list is a legitimate 4.5-meter tall, 3.5-ton mech on wheels. This isn't a toy or a model, it's a fully functioning mech created by Tsubame, called the Archax. The Archax could easily be mistaken for a machine straight out of the Armored Core video game series. To bring this monster mech to life, a pilot climbs into a sealed cockpit located within the mech's chest. From there, they have full control and can see everything through the mech's eyes. The Archax comes equipped with two fully operational hands capable of gripping and lifting objects too.
The Archax is outfitted with four wheels, hitting speeds up to 10 kilometers per hour in vehicle mode. When it shifts into mech mode, the wheels adjust to mimic the appearance and function of the legs.
As of now, the Archax is the closest you can get to owning a mech in real life. If your pockets are deep enough, it's available for purchase. The prototype's price tag was around $3 million, so you'll need to contact Tsubame directly for purchase.
But why would anyone need a personal mech? Because it's undeniably awesome. Even the creators admit that the motivation behind the Archax was its cool factor. Beyond that, they envision future practical uses for the Archax, such as disaster relief or even space exploration, where mechs move beyond fantasy into functional reality.
Exosapien Technologies
There's no denying the Archax is sleek and cool, but it's also built on a wheeled platform, which might leave fans of traditional mech movement a bit wanting. Enter Exosapien Technologies, which has taken things to the next level by creating the world's largest robotic exoskeleton. Yes, they've essentially created a walking spider mech and you can pilot it.
The suit from Exosapien Technologies stands on four legs, towering at 14 feet tall, and it's designed to significantly boost human strength up to 50 times. With this power, flipping over a car or plowing through obstacles like a bulldozer becomes not just possible, but easy. Piloting the exoskeleton is a deeply immersive experience. You're strapped into the center, surrounded by sensors and physical controls. Moving the mech's legs requires you to move your own, making the experience interactive and requiring a blend of skill and physical effort. It's a setup that might remind anime fans of the mechs in Escaflowne, where the pilot's operating abilities directly influence the mech's performance.
For those curious to try it out, Exosapien Technologies offers a 90-minute training session for $1,500. If you're looking for more in-depth experience, they also have full-day, half-day, and extensive five-day training sessions, each with its own price tag. You can even throw a mech party for up to four people for $10,000 to have access to a mech for an entire day.
Full Sail's Mech Bay
After checking out all those amazing games and real-life mechs, it's pretty exciting to think about what the future might bring. Perhaps soon, we'll see construction sites manned by huge robots, or maybe you'll be able to get a VR cockpit setup delivered straight to your house. You might even be inspired to create your own mech game. This is the kind of forward-thinking Full Sail University is encouraging among its students.
Full Sail University is known for its educational programming in game design and theory, but they've gone a step further, showcasing just how hands-on its approach is. Full Sail students, fueled by passion and access to top-notch labs and equipment, have created a fully functioning mech simulator in VR. It's all part of their studies, blending learning with real-world creation.
The simulator itself is built on a hydraulic platform, bringing the sensation of each towering step to life and mimicking the impact of incoming hits. When this is combined with a VR environment and tangible cockpit controls, the result is an incredible experience. While this simulator isn't available on the market, Full Sail's focus on game design and VR technology education opens doors for students to enter and thrive in this growing industry, possibly even leading to the creation of the next great game.