How To Troubleshoot Netflix Error Code 'Ui-800-2'
To this day, Netflix reigns supreme in the streaming industry, but they certainly aren't without faults. Whether it's cracking down on password sharing or its latest price increases, the streamer does plenty to annoy its subscribers. However, even if you get past all of Netflix's corporate, money-making changes, you're still susceptible to countless error codes that could ruin your streaming experience.
Error codes are numeric or alphanumeric computing codes that explain why an error occurred. They may look like gibberish to consumers, but software engineers and other tech-based occupations use them to understand the nature and cause of a bug, allowing them to recreate it and eventually ensure it doesn't happen again. On Netflix, error codes that impact users' ability to watch their favorite shows and movies are usually accompanied by a message like "A problem occurred while playing this title."
There are plenty of different error codes, each with problems and solutions, but error code UI-800-2 is arguably the most annoying. And, making matters worse, Netflix doesn't inform you how to fix it. We've got some tips that may help.
How to fix error code UI-800-2
If you encounter error code UI-800-2, it means there's a problem between your Netflix app and the device you're watching on. However, unlike most errors, UI-800-2 primarily has to do with the specific device and not necessarily Netflix itself. Usually, it's a data cache issue, and while that's a relatively simple fix, it can quickly become a real pain.
Here's how to fix Netflix error code UI-800-2:
- Restart your device. Whether you're watching on a TV, Roku stick, gaming console, or computer, the tried-and-true solution should be your first attempt at fixing the problem. Turn off the device, unplug it, and wait 15 seconds before plugging it back in.
- Sign out of Netflix. If the restart didn't fix it, sign out of your Netflix account to clear the data cache in the app. Afterward, sign back in and see if it works.
- Reinstall the Netflix app. Sometimes, deleting Netflix is the most reliable way to clear the app's data cache and remove any bad data. If signing out didn't work, it likely didn't clear the cache, but this step certainly will.
- Reset your internet. This method won't clear any data cache from Netflix or your device but will ensure the app fully closes. If none of the other solutions worked, try this.
Unfortunately, if none of the above methods worked, your last ditch effort should be to factory reset the device. It's an annoying process (hence why we saved it for last), but it should ultimately fix the Netflix error code. If you're having trouble, contact your device's manufacturer for help.