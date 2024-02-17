How To Troubleshoot Netflix Error Code 'Ui-800-2'

To this day, Netflix reigns supreme in the streaming industry, but they certainly aren't without faults. Whether it's cracking down on password sharing or its latest price increases, the streamer does plenty to annoy its subscribers. However, even if you get past all of Netflix's corporate, money-making changes, you're still susceptible to countless error codes that could ruin your streaming experience.

Error codes are numeric or alphanumeric computing codes that explain why an error occurred. They may look like gibberish to consumers, but software engineers and other tech-based occupations use them to understand the nature and cause of a bug, allowing them to recreate it and eventually ensure it doesn't happen again. On Netflix, error codes that impact users' ability to watch their favorite shows and movies are usually accompanied by a message like "A problem occurred while playing this title."

There are plenty of different error codes, each with problems and solutions, but error code UI-800-2 is arguably the most annoying. And, making matters worse, Netflix doesn't inform you how to fix it. We've got some tips that may help.