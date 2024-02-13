POCO X6 And X6 Pro Are Midrange Smartphones Boasting Some Flagship Features
Poco, which has made a name for itself selling well-rounded phones at astonishingly low price tags, has put new phones on the shelves. The Poco and its Pro variant share their aesthetics and a few internals. The biggest difference lies in the silicon at their heart. The Poco X6 Pro embraces MediaTek's Dimensity 8300 SoC, which touts a healthy bunch of generative AI features such as native large language model support and text-to-image generation courtesy of Stable Diffusion. The vanilla variant goes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.
Both the phones serve a 6.67-inch 1.5K (2712 × 1220 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X6 deputes Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for guarding the screen, while the Pro version ups the ante with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Each phone offers the facility of an in-screen fingerprint sensor, but face unlock is also on the table. The two devices also raise the bar for battery capacity in the budget segment, with the standard version offering a 5,100mAh unit while the Pro trim goes with a 5,000mAh battery.
Where these two stand way taller above the competition, and eclipse phones that cost at least four times as much, are the charging credentials. These two phones support 67W fast charging, which is nearly twice as fast as Apple and Google's best. Plus, the 67W charging brick comes bundled in the retail package, which is somewhat unprecedented, especially compared to the stingy approach adopted by the likes of Samsung and Apple.
Unbeatable hardware at an unassailable price
In the imaging department, the two phones once again share a healthy bunch of similarities. You get a 64-megapixel sensor serving as the primary snapper on each phone. Notably, the camera on both versions comes with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) tech, which essentially means less janky video output and lowered chances of clicking blurry stills. Video capture on the Poco X6 Pro goes up to 4K resolution, while the non-Pro can only go up to 1080p (Full-HD) at a 60fps frame rate. An 8-megapixel camera captures ultrawide pictures, while a 2-megapixel sensor on both phones handles close-up shots.
Selfies and video calls are offloaded to a 16-megapixel sensor on the Poco X6 duo. 5G is part of the package on each phone, as are Dolby Atmos-certified speakers, IP54-level dust and water resistance, and an IR blaster to control home appliances. The memory configurations are also quite generous, with the option to pick between 8GB and 12GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage on each device.
The table's color options are black, white, blue, and an eye-catching yellow trim with a faux leather finish and contrasting black sides. The Poco X6 starts at $249, while the Poco X6 Pro has a base price of $299. Both phones are now available in Asia and some European markets, but unfortunately, they are not available in the U.S. market at the moment.