POCO X6 And X6 Pro Are Midrange Smartphones Boasting Some Flagship Features

Poco, which has made a name for itself selling well-rounded phones at astonishingly low price tags, has put new phones on the shelves. The Poco and its Pro variant share their aesthetics and a few internals. The biggest difference lies in the silicon at their heart. The Poco X6 Pro embraces MediaTek's Dimensity 8300 SoC, which touts a healthy bunch of generative AI features such as native large language model support and text-to-image generation courtesy of Stable Diffusion. The vanilla variant goes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Both the phones serve a 6.67-inch 1.5K (2712 × 1220 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X6 deputes Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for guarding the screen, while the Pro version ups the ante with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Each phone offers the facility of an in-screen fingerprint sensor, but face unlock is also on the table. The two devices also raise the bar for battery capacity in the budget segment, with the standard version offering a 5,100mAh unit while the Pro trim goes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Where these two stand way taller above the competition, and eclipse phones that cost at least four times as much, are the charging credentials. These two phones support 67W fast charging, which is nearly twice as fast as Apple and Google's best. Plus, the 67W charging brick comes bundled in the retail package, which is somewhat unprecedented, especially compared to the stingy approach adopted by the likes of Samsung and Apple.