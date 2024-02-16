3 Ways To Watch Fire Country Without A Cable Subscription
Having dominated network ratings, "Fire Country" is likely the latest show you've heard plenty about, even if you haven't had a chance to watch yet. The CBS hit premiered its first season in 2022 and it follows Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), an inmate who volunteers for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to shorten his sentence. The series focuses on a team of other inmates and experienced firefighters as they work together to protect Northern California from wildfires.
If that seems up your alley, or you're an avid fan who wants to rewatch Season 1 of "Fire Country," you may wonder how to find CBS's latest hit. The age of streaming has brought many conveniences to watching TV shows and movies, but with so many streaming services out there, finding one show could prove difficult. Even worse, cable has practically become a relic from the past, so chances are you missed "Fire Country" while the first season was airing. Fortunately, all hope is not lost, as there are a few ways to dive deep into the drama of wildfire fighting without a cable subscription.
Paramount+
Naturally, in the age of streaming, your first option for watching "Fire Country" without a cable subscription will be CBS's streaming service, Paramount+. The go-to service, which rebranded from CBS All Access in March 2021, features most of Paramount's vast catalog of movies and TV shows, including the network programs from CBS.
Unfortunately, you can't watch all of "Fire Country" Season 1 on the streamer without a subscription, but Episode 1 is available — with ads — for free on the platform. So, if you haven't seen the show yet, you can watch the first episode free of charge to see if the rest is worth hunting down. Paramount+ also offers a one-week free trial for new members, which is more than enough time to watch the 12 episodes of "Fire Country" Season 1. Afterward, you can continue your Paramount+ subscription with the ad-supported $5.99 plan or no-ads at $11.99 monthly. Although not free, either option will be much cheaper than a cable subscription, giving you access to CBS live broadcasts and next-day streaming for all their shows.
Buy the DVD
Another excellent option for bypassing the cable subscription would be to buy the DVD of "Fire Country" Season 1. It's on sale at every major retailer for about $30, which is still cheaper than cable. Most shows, even massively popular titles like "The Mandalorian," rarely get physical releases these days, so it's surprising that "Fire Country" is already on store shelves. If you're a fan or someone watching for the first time, snagging the Season 1 DVD is a must.
Buying DVDs may seem like a relic of the past, but it ensures you can watch a piece of media regardless of corporate decisions. Companies like Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, and Netflix have come under fire for removing movies and TV shows from their streaming service, while retailers like Best Buy are removing all physical media from their storefronts. Neither practice is fair to the consumers and proves that owning physical media, like DVDs and Blu-rays, is the only way to ensure access to your favorite movies and TV shows. If you buy the "Fire Country" DVD, you'll have it no matter what CBS decides to do with the series.
Buy it digitally
Maybe you don't have room for DVDs and Blu-rays or don't want to own physical media. If that's the case, buying "Fire Country" Season 1 on digital gives you the benefits of owning the media without it cluttering your shelves. Even better, you can get it from the top digital storefronts, Google Play and Apple, for about $25, saving some money compared to the physical version.
Unfortunately, there is also a downside to digitally owning media. As of the end of 2023, PlayStation removed all Discovery content, purchased or not, from all accounts, blaming it on licensing issues. No refunds were issued to those affected, and consumers simply cannot watch the content they paid for. While there were undoubtedly legal issues, it shows the problems plaguing digital purchases. You don't actually own the media, only a license to use it, which higher powers can revoke as they please. Either way, barring another unforeseen similar circumstance, supporting "Fire Country" through digital purchases is a great way to watch Season 1 without paying for cable.