Google Finally Made It Easier To Get Pixel Watch 2 Replacements: Here's How
The ordeal of getting a replacement Pixel-branded smartwatch is finally getting a bit easier, thanks to a new mail-in option. So far, Google hasn't announced any sort of way to get a Pixel Watch repaired, as an official repair policy simply doesn't exist for cracked units, leaving replacements as the only option. However, going through the hoops of customer service and securing a replacement has been anything but easy for distressed buyers.
Google has now announced an official "Mail in Replacement Self Service" plan that you can initiate from the comfort of your home. The only caveat is that the convenience is exclusive to the Pixel Watch 2 and not its first-generation sibling. In addition, only the Pixel Watch 2 is eligible for Preferred Care insurance replacements, which is Google's extended warranty scheme covering accidental damage for a nominal fee, paid monthly or annually.
The new Pixel Watch 2 replacement process avoids haggling with customer support and sifting through purchase logs. All you need to do is fill in a form, pay the fee for a replacement depending on the warranty and premium insurance coverage status, and send in your busted Pixel Watch 2. A replacement will arrive at your doorstep soon after Google receives the broken unit.
How to avail mail-in replacement?
In order to send your damaged Pixel Watch 2 for mail-in replacements, follow these steps:
- Head over to the Google Store website, open the Pixel Watch 2 listing page, scroll down, and click Repairs.
- Select Get Started to access the form and fill in the necessary details, such as the IMEI number of your smartwatch. The IMEI number is etched right where the strap meets the aluminum case. Alternatively, on your Pixel Watch 2, head to Settings > System > About.
- Next, specify the exact hardware issue.
- Select the Mail-in option and fill out your address details.
- At this stage, you will see the approximate cost of getting a replacement unit.
- You can pick between the courier service of your choice or Google's own logistics service, which is free.
- Agree to the terms and conditions, proceed through the checkout, and give your final confirmation to secure a replacement unit for your Pixel Watch 2.
Do keep in mind that you only need to send in your damaged Pixel Watch 2 and not the whole retail package, which includes the charger and everything else that came with it. If the unit is out of warranty and you don't have the Preferred Care plan activated for it, you can still get a replacement unit at a discounted price. This applies to units purchased directly from Google as well as third-party sellers, as highlighted on this help page.