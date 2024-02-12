Google Finally Made It Easier To Get Pixel Watch 2 Replacements: Here's How

The ordeal of getting a replacement Pixel-branded smartwatch is finally getting a bit easier, thanks to a new mail-in option. So far, Google hasn't announced any sort of way to get a Pixel Watch repaired, as an official repair policy simply doesn't exist for cracked units, leaving replacements as the only option. However, going through the hoops of customer service and securing a replacement has been anything but easy for distressed buyers.

Google has now announced an official "Mail in Replacement Self Service" plan that you can initiate from the comfort of your home. The only caveat is that the convenience is exclusive to the Pixel Watch 2 and not its first-generation sibling. In addition, only the Pixel Watch 2 is eligible for Preferred Care insurance replacements, which is Google's extended warranty scheme covering accidental damage for a nominal fee, paid monthly or annually.

The new Pixel Watch 2 replacement process avoids haggling with customer support and sifting through purchase logs. All you need to do is fill in a form, pay the fee for a replacement depending on the warranty and premium insurance coverage status, and send in your busted Pixel Watch 2. A replacement will arrive at your doorstep soon after Google receives the broken unit.