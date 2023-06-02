Google Pixel Watch Owners Report Issue With Backplate Falling Off

A year after acquiring Fitbit in January 2021, Google finally decided to make its foray into the world of smartwatches in 2022 when it launched its first ever smartwatch — the Google Pixel Watch. The new device was launched alongside the Pixel 7 lineup of smartphones in October last year, and generally received positive reviews. The Pixel Watch was praised for its excellent design, stable software, and great hardware. While all of these factors remain true to this day, it seems at least some units of the Pixel Watch have experienced a major reliability issue.

According to Android Police, several units of the Google Pixel Watch have had issues with its backplate randomly popping out and falling off. Multiple instances of this have happened over the past few months, with several users complaining about the same on Reddit. While Android Police says that the issue isn't pervasive enough for Google to issue a product recall, it definitely seems to affect an increasing number of Pixel Watch units.

Thanks to my excessive sweating (I believe) the glue on the back of my pixel watch dissolved and the back has popped off. pic.twitter.com/ltUQauXC4I — SuperSanusi (@supersanusi) May 30, 2023

While the majority of users who experienced this problem said that the back plate popped off while they attempted to remove the Pixel Watch from its charging puck, some others believe that the issue is caused by excessive sweating. In either case, the culprit here is evidently the glue that holds the back panel of the Watch and the rest of the body together.