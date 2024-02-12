Pluto TV's Couch Potato Ad Is One Of Super Bowl 2024's Funniest Commercials

Pluto TV, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, earned itself a brief spot in front of millions of Super Bowl viewers, and it didn't waste the opportunity. In what turned out to be one of the funniest commercials of Super Bowl 58, the streaming company went with a theme few would have expected: farm country. Specifically, couch potato farming, which is exactly what it sounds like. Dozens of people, as well as at least one cat, were featured in full potato form, their eyes all locked on TVs jutting from the soil.

"This here? This is Pluto TV country," the video's narrator says with a southern twang. "Here on this farm, we grow couch potatoes." How do these couch potatoes get so "big and strong," you may wonder? They're fed with "the finest content from Pluto TV." The company doesn't waste the opportunity to highlight its key points, namely that it has a bunch of shows and movies available and that they're all free to access. That lack of a price tag does come with a cost, of course, which is that you have to watch commercials ... but hey, that's why you're watching the Super Bowl, right?