Take A Look Inside Super Bowl 2024's Stadium With Apple Maps: Here's How

Super Bowl fans, iPhone users, and anyone generally curious about the state of modern mapping tech can enjoy this little Easter egg from Apple: it has made it possible to view the inside of Allegiant Stadium using its Apple Maps product. Though Apple remained quiet about the ability, iPhone users noticed that upon zooming in on the stadium — where Super Bowl 58 is being held — they were greeted with a 3D illustration of the facility alongside other major landmarks in Las Vegas. The best part? You can check it out for yourself if you have an iPhone.

As part of Apple's deal for the Super Bowl halftime show, Apple Maps lets you see inside Allegiant Stadium today 🗺️

— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 11, 2024

To see Allegiant Stadium's interior in 3D for yourself, open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone, type in "Allegiant Stadium," and then pinch and zoom in on the stadium itself. If your iPhone defaults to the satellite view, you'll first need to tap the view button overlaid on the map and switch to the Explore option, which will switch the interface to dark mode with its cartoonish illustration-like design. You'll also need to tap the button that says 3D to toggle it on if you're seeing a flat top-down look at the city.