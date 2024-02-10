Martin Scorsese Stars In Squarespace Super Bowl Ad Inspired By 1950's Alien Movies

It's been a busy winter for legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. His recent film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," is up for Best Picture and Best Director, among eight other nominations at this year's Academy Awards, and he's starring in a new Super Bowl ad for web company Squarespace that he also directed.

The spot, entitled "Hello Down There," lasts a little longer than 90 seconds and is inspired by the cheesy alien invasion B-movies that Scorsese, a known cinephile, likely watched growing up. It's also inspired by recent congressional hearings concerning the government's knowledge of UFOs. The commercial begins with a little boy in the 1950s — perhaps young Marty Scorsese himself — watching one of those black-and-white, mid-century sci-fi B-movies before transitioning to actual reports on flying saucers, including archive footage of crop circles and famed news anchor Walter Cronkite.

The ad then transitions to footage of everyday folks watching these alien reports on their phones and computers, looking down at their screens and completely oblivious to the actual flying saucers hovering in the skies above them. The extraterrestrials (CGI-created classic "grey" aliens) try in vain to get the Earthlings' attention, but everyone is too focused on their devices. Finally, they resort to creating a website — on Squarespace, of course — prompting everybody to look up and see the UFOs.

The ad ends with Scorsese sitting in a car in traffic, watching the same B-movie on his tablet as the little boy. When he finally notices the fleet of alien ships, he chastises his driver, remarking, "I told you to take Broadway. This always happens!" This is followed by Squarespace's slogan: "A website makes it real."