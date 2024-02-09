Christopher Walken's Super Bowl 2024 Ad For BMW Features This Halftime Show Performer

The Super Bowl is packed with commercials for new cars. With its 60-second ad "Talkin Like Walken" for the BMW i5 series electric sedan, BMW is no exception.

The German car manufacturer went for comedy over substance with its commercial. Because of that, the specifications of the new electric series weren't on display. But we got to drive the new i5 series last year and even the prototype before that, so we know what it has to offer.

One thing that we could instantly tell was that the new series 5 got a facelift, with a new front and rear. It's also larger. The i5 is wider and longer and has a 0.8-inch longer wheelbase, making it taller.

Consumers can choose between two i5s. Both vehicles are equipped with an 81.2-kilowatt lithium-ion battery but have different ranges. The battery can be recharged using DC fast-charge at speeds up to 205 kW. Some features the i5 series offers that weren't mentioned in the ad are a new infotainment system and an automatic hands-free lane change system with gesture-based activation.

The rear-wheel-drive single-motor eDrive40 starts at $66,800. This variant pumps out 334 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, achieving 0-60 in 5.7 seconds. The eDrive40 has the most range between the two at 240 to 256 miles.

The M60 is for those who want more performance. It's all-wheel drive with a dual-motor configuration, giving it 593 hp and 586 lb-ft of torque. With its supped-up configuration, the M60 can go 0-60 in 3.7 seconds. All of this comes at a price, though. The M60 starts at $84,100. So, here's what happens in the ad.