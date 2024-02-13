How To Enable Crossfade On Apple Music

Apple Music on the iPhone and iPad now has crossfade. It's the feature that fades out the current track and brings in the next track for seamless, continuous listening. Frankly, it's nothing new — Spotify has had gapless playback and crossfading since 2012. Even Apple Music has had crossfade on the Mac since it was called iTunes. It's something audiophiles love, and it also enhances the experience of listening to dance and classical music since there's no jarring silence between the songs on a playlist. This addition certainly adds a point in Apple's favor regarding the Apple Music vs. Spotify argument

Anyway, the long-awaited feature is now here, but it's limited to Apple Music on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 for iPhones and iPads. As usual, there's no way for iPhones without the latest OS to access it because Apple's default app updates are limited only to OS updates. The good news, though, is that Android users with the latest version of Apple Music can use crossfade as well.