Will Standing Your Xbox One Up Vertically Damage It?

The Xbox One has been around for a while now. In fact, Microsoft quietly ended production on it a long time ago and has since decided to move on to exclusively focusing on its newest generation of consoles, but it seems that there are some things about this hard-working gaming machine that still aren't exactly common knowledge. One question that continues to pop up on a regular basis is whether you can mount the console vertically or if you need to lay it down horizontally.

You might think that just about every console can be set upright and still work just fine, but this isn't always the case. Standing a console up on its side can save square footage on your entertainment system and make your console into a more visually striking decorative piece, but it might damage the hardware over time. Even if a console looks like it's meant to be stood on its end, there are several reasons why this might not be a good idea.

Disk tray mounting, weight distribution, and cooling vent placement can all make putting a console on its side problematic. The Xbox 360 had vertical mounting capabilities, but can the Xbox One do this, or might this orientation cause more harm than good? Well, it turns out that you might be able to stand your console on its side, but it depends on the model of Xbox One you're using.