This Custom 6x6 Humvee Has 717hp Engine And A Real Aircraft Wing For A Spoiler

One wouldn't think that the Humvee needed souping up. It's not exactly a generic four-door sedan and already looks like a Humvee. But the folks over at Danton Arts Kustoms and Frenchy Export asked, "Why not?" and created a somehow cooler vehicle that looks like something you'd crash through the gates of hell with.

According to Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson, the builders took the 2009 military version of the AM General Humvee and turned it into a custom 6x6 mythological creature that features a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat 717hp engine, an aluminum and metal body with the roof chopped off and the rear shortened, and an actual modified spoiler aircraft wing to top it all off. The final version resembles what might result if the military got into F1 racing.

On a recent episode of Gas Monkey Garage, the guys said their vehicle "all started as a joke" when Nicolas Pulver of Frenchy Exports had a Humvee body in his backyard and spitballed ideas with Alexandre Danton, owner of Danton Arts Kustoms. It took them about 10 weeks to build. Danton is the mind behind the 6x6 Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Mutant Mercedes G-Class, among other jaw-dropping vehicles.