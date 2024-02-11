This Custom 6x6 Humvee Has 717hp Engine And A Real Aircraft Wing For A Spoiler
One wouldn't think that the Humvee needed souping up. It's not exactly a generic four-door sedan and already looks like a Humvee. But the folks over at Danton Arts Kustoms and Frenchy Export asked, "Why not?" and created a somehow cooler vehicle that looks like something you'd crash through the gates of hell with.
According to Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson, the builders took the 2009 military version of the AM General Humvee and turned it into a custom 6x6 mythological creature that features a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat 717hp engine, an aluminum and metal body with the roof chopped off and the rear shortened, and an actual modified spoiler aircraft wing to top it all off. The final version resembles what might result if the military got into F1 racing.
On a recent episode of Gas Monkey Garage, the guys said their vehicle "all started as a joke" when Nicolas Pulver of Frenchy Exports had a Humvee body in his backyard and spitballed ideas with Alexandre Danton, owner of Danton Arts Kustoms. It took them about 10 weeks to build. Danton is the mind behind the 6x6 Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Mutant Mercedes G-Class, among other jaw-dropping vehicles.
The Humvee keeps evolving
The Humvee dates back to 1983 when the Pentagon awarded AM General Corporation a $1 billion production contract to develop 55,000 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV). That acronym became the nickname Humvee, and the name and the vehicle saw plenty of action in the 1989 invasion of Panama and the subsequent Persian Gulf War. Civilians were able to get their hands on it when the Hummer was released in 1992, and later, General Motors purchased the rights and released the Hummer H2, a puny vehicle that only weighed about 6,000 pounds, as opposed to the original 8,000.
This custom-winged version is merely an echo of that original Humvee vehicle. Along with significantly reshaping the body, they added a 2019 Ram 1500 front end and two Porsche Cayenne subframes, then painted it all in a matte Military Green. Inside, you'll find a starlight roof, a skull-shaped gear shifter with a little army helmet on its head and a bullet shell in its mouth, and a smartphone-linked system that remotely controls the start, lights, and the horn and turn signals. This is about as apocalypse-ready as you can get. For those looking to drop $825,000, it's on sale at the Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction.