Toby Keith's Car Collection: This Mustang Was His Favorite
The late country singer Toby Keith had an affinity for classic cars. This is evident when Sammy Hagar, for an episode of AXS TV's "Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar," met up with Keith at his 160-acre ranch in Oklahoma and took a peak inside his garage. One vehicle that both of them gushed over was the 1969 Mustang Mach 1, 428 Cobra Jet in Candy Apple red. Keith even proclaimed it to be his favorite car in his collection.
Although the duo decided on driving a different vehicle around town for the program, the Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet would have definitely turned heads on the road. Even when it first hit the streets during what many consider the golden age of muscle cars, it demanded attention with its aggressive styling and sleek aerodynamic look. Even today, the vehicle stands out because of its shaker hood scoop. That, paired with the black hood contrasting with the candy apple red styling, gives it a look that many would feel deserves a spot in the muscle car Hall of Fame.
The mighty Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet
Not only is the Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet stylish, but it also packs a punch. Powering the vehicle was none other than the Cobra Jet V8 engine. The Cobra jet engine made its rounds back in the day, powering the Mercury Cougar, Ford Fairlane, and Ford Torino. The 428 title comes from the engine's 428 cubic inch displacement.
With its V8 engine, 1969 Mustang Mach 1, 428 Cobra Jet, and 735 CFM Holley four-barrel carburetor, the 428 Cobra can pump out 335 hp at 5,600 rpm and a torque of 440 ft-lbs at 3,400RPM. Plus, with the Mach 1 package are some performance and visual upgrades. This includes hood pins, an upgraded interior, and high-back bucket seats. Keith's Mustang can also be seen sporting Cragar wheels.
The 428 Cobra Jet engine was famously popular for drag racing due to its performance on the straight-away. This is undoubtedly thanks to its performance torque. There was also a Super Cobra Jet for drag racing that used the same engine block. The 428 engine was eventually discontinued in the 1971 model year as the Cobra engine evolved.
He also owned a Ford GT
Unfortunately for viewers of "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar," the 1963 Chevy Impala that was gifted to Keith by Hagar was not on showcase. Keith explained that this was because it was in the shop getting a motor put in. But what viewers did get to see was a Ford GT sporting the iconic blue with the white stripes. Hagar enthusiastically explained that the Ford GT could hit upwards of 212 miles an hour with its 512 horsepower. Keith doesn't, however, go into the technical specifications of his GT.
The sports car wasn't driven at high speeds by the duo. They explained that it probably wasn't even possible because there wasn't enough room for cameras in the car. They also hilariously predicted that they wouldn't be able to get out of the car once they got in. Anyone who has driven a classic Ford GT will immediately sympathize with the sentiment. One drive in a Ford GT, and you can instantly feel that it was built for the racetrack, not for everyday driving.
Keith kept it basic with his Oldsmobile Cutlass
What the team does take for a spin for the program is Keith's 1973 Oldsmobile Cutlass ragtop in cameo white. Keith points out that it is not the 442 performance model that many point to as one worth your attention. Instead, it is just a standard Cutlass sitting in Keith's garage. But for the country star, this five-seater, 3,905-pound coupe was apparently all he needed.
The sleek and boxy design of the Cutlass might not have looked out of place in the '70s. But by today's standards, it's a unique-looking car that screams dinner, as Hagar points out. What's under the hood is a V8 engine that pumps out 180 bhp at 3,800 rpm with 350 cubic inch displacement. Although it might not be as flashy or fast as the rest of the cars in Keith's garage, the two rockstars enjoyed driving it around town.