Toby Keith's Car Collection: This Mustang Was His Favorite

The late country singer Toby Keith had an affinity for classic cars. This is evident when Sammy Hagar, for an episode of AXS TV's "Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar," met up with Keith at his 160-acre ranch in Oklahoma and took a peak inside his garage. One vehicle that both of them gushed over was the 1969 Mustang Mach 1, 428 Cobra Jet in Candy Apple red. Keith even proclaimed it to be his favorite car in his collection.

Although the duo decided on driving a different vehicle around town for the program, the Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet would have definitely turned heads on the road. Even when it first hit the streets during what many consider the golden age of muscle cars, it demanded attention with its aggressive styling and sleek aerodynamic look. Even today, the vehicle stands out because of its shaker hood scoop. That, paired with the black hood contrasting with the candy apple red styling, gives it a look that many would feel deserves a spot in the muscle car Hall of Fame.