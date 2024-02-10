6 Easy Optimization Tricks To Get The Most Out Of Your iPhone In 2024

Because the iPhone is just one big screen, it makes sense that most people want to get the most vibrancy out of it. After all, they paid a good deal of money for this product and would like to see it as it should be seen. However, this method is one easy way to drain your battery when you really don't need to. People link the vibrancy of the iPhone screen to the brightness and therefore tend to crank up the brightness to full capacity at all times.

For some, they need the brightness due to vision issues, but for most of us, there is little to no reason to have your brightness at 100% on your iPhone most of the time. The higher the brightness is, the faster your battery will drain. To manage your device's brightness level, you have two options. The first is to manually adjust the brightness in the Control Center, which you can access by swiping down from the top-right corner of the iPhone. The other is to have your iPhone automatically adjust its brightness based on the environment you are using your phone in. To enable this, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app Scroll down and select the Accessibility option Select Display & Text Size Scroll to the bottom and toggle on Auto-Brightness

Either way works, though always having your brightness low will conserve battery better, leaving you to increase it when absolutely necessary.