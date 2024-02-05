What You Need To Know Before Buying A Temu microSD Card For Your Nintendo Switch

The library of games for the Nintendo Switch is a varied blend of high-end AAA titles and fun indie exploits, making it difficult to choose just a small handful of titles to store on your console. Unfortunately, across all models of the Switch, from the classic to the Lite, the console only has 32GB of onboard storage. This will be very quickly gobbled up if you're stocking up on top-tier experiences like "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," which requires nearly half the console's storage. Enter the need for an external microSD card and the echoed groans of gamers tired of paying top dollar just for the basics needed to keep a console playable.

Dropping anywhere from $60 to $120 on a workable 1TB microSD card is a hefty cost after spending $300 on the console, another $60 on a game, and possibly even more on peripherals. That's why websites like Temu, a Chinese-based online retailer, are enticing when they list a 1TB microSD card for just under $20. But is it a deal that's too good to be true? Before we can recommend whether a microSD card from Temu is safe, let's take a quick look at what Temu is behind the curtains.