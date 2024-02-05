These Hart Tire Inflators Might Come In Handy Around The Garage

You'd be wise to prioritize portability when searching for a tire inflator. Your flat may not occur while your vehicle is parked inside your garage, and lugging a bulky device to even the end of a driveway may prove difficult for some. If portability is a key driver, Hart's cordless 20v inflator may be the device you're looking for.

Per Hart's online retail store, the pistol-gripped tool can push up to 150 PSI of pressure, meaning it can inflate many car tires from flat to full in about seven minutes. It also comes with a digital LCD display offering an accuracy range within 1 PSI and a 20-inch hose that makes it easier to get to harder-to-reach nozzles. As the name notes, the tool operates on a 20v rechargeable battery. While the battery and charger are sold separately from the inflator, it will work with other 20v Hart tools, and that will be good news for fans of Hart's cordless tool line.

Unfortunately, we couldn't find a professional review of Hart's inflator. But those who've purchased the tool themself have been impressed, with the device earning reviews to the tune of 4.6 out of five stars. As for the positives, reviewers are generally impressed with the inflator's price, portability, toughness, and ease of use, utilizing it on everything from car and bike tires to basketballs. Some users were, however, disappointed in the inflator's performance, particularly regarding its inflation speed.