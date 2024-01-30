Apple's MacBook Air Just Got A Rare Discount Up To $300, Here's How To Claim It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The MacBook Air is one of the most rewarding laptop lines out there, and if you've been eyeing one of the newer iterations with Apple's M-series processors, there are some sweet discounts available right now. Best Buy has slashed $300 off the usual asking price for the 15–inch Macbook Air, and it is currently available at a starting price of $999. This is one of the lowest prices we have ever seen for this machine, marking the first major redesign for the MacBook Air portfolio in many years.

The entry-level configuration with an M2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is currently available for under a thousand dollars. You can even finance it with a 12-month plan or choose one of Best Buy's Upgrade+ deals, which entails a payment of $28.15 per month for three years and will be converted to a new Mac at the end of the term. To further sweeten the deal, the retail outlet is also offering the Apple Magic Mouse and Microsoft 365 subscription at discounted rates.

It's rare to see such a hefty discount on a current-gen Apple laptop, especially one that has accumulated a good reception. "While you could opt for the lingering Air M1 and save some money, only those on the tightest budget should really consider that. There's just a lot more to enjoy here," said SlashGear's review of the M2-powered MacBook Air.