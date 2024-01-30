Apple's MacBook Air Just Got A Rare Discount Up To $300, Here's How To Claim It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The MacBook Air is one of the most rewarding laptop lines out there, and if you've been eyeing one of the newer iterations with Apple's M-series processors, there are some sweet discounts available right now. Best Buy has slashed $300 off the usual asking price for the 15–inch Macbook Air, and it is currently available at a starting price of $999. This is one of the lowest prices we have ever seen for this machine, marking the first major redesign for the MacBook Air portfolio in many years.
The entry-level configuration with an M2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is currently available for under a thousand dollars. You can even finance it with a 12-month plan or choose one of Best Buy's Upgrade+ deals, which entails a payment of $28.15 per month for three years and will be converted to a new Mac at the end of the term. To further sweeten the deal, the retail outlet is also offering the Apple Magic Mouse and Microsoft 365 subscription at discounted rates.
It's rare to see such a hefty discount on a current-gen Apple laptop, especially one that has accumulated a good reception. "While you could opt for the lingering Air M1 and save some money, only those on the tightest budget should really consider that. There's just a lot more to enjoy here," said SlashGear's review of the M2-powered MacBook Air.
Deals across the MacBook board
The 15-inch M2 MacBook Air won plaudits for its beautiful screen, a combination of beautiful trackpad and keyboard, excellent battery life, and hassle-free performance. The only downsides of the machine — which are actually true for a majority of slim notebooks — are the constrained port selection and scope for upgradability.
If you are interested in the higher-specced configuration, the 16GB + 512GB trim of the 15-inch MacBook Air is also available with a flat $300 discount and up for grabs at $1,399. On a similar note, the mid-tier 8GB RAM and 512GB memory configuration also gets an equivalent discount treatment and is currently listed for $1,199 at Best Buy.
In case you are on a tight budget but still seeking a reliable machine, the M1-powered MacBook Air is also going for $749.99, which is an excellent price for what the machine has to offer, especially from a raw performance perspective. For those with a more demanding workflow, Best Buy is also hawking the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in M3 Pro as well as M3 Max flavors with a discount worth $200. The savings climb higher if you have no qualms about picking a Geek Squad-certified unit of Apple's laptops across the Pro and Air lineup.