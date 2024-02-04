5 Light Bulb Security Cameras To Help Secure Your Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although traditional security cameras have their uses and are immensely popular among people looking for home security solutions, they're often easy to spot and identify, which reduces their stealth factor. So, while they're useful, they may not be the best at keeping away intruders.

This is where light bulb security cameras come into play. Given that they look a lot like regular light bulbs, they're a far more discreet security solution. Additionally, many light bulb security cameras come with features like night vision sensors and motion detectors, making them just as functional as many traditional security cameras — but that's not the biggest benefit of this product.

Unlike traditional security cameras, which require at least some wiring before installation, light bulb security cameras can typically be plugged into an existing light fixture. This makes these products especially great for people who live in rental homes and apartments.

That said, not all light bulb security cameras are created equal. Since there are so many options, it can be hard to determine which one best fits your needs. To help you make an informed decision, here's a list of five light bulb security cameras that were picked based on user ratings and reviews. At the end of this article, you'll find a more detailed methodology explaining how these products were evaluated.