5 Light Bulb Security Cameras To Help Secure Your Home
Although traditional security cameras have their uses and are immensely popular among people looking for home security solutions, they're often easy to spot and identify, which reduces their stealth factor. So, while they're useful, they may not be the best at keeping away intruders.
This is where light bulb security cameras come into play. Given that they look a lot like regular light bulbs, they're a far more discreet security solution. Additionally, many light bulb security cameras come with features like night vision sensors and motion detectors, making them just as functional as many traditional security cameras — but that's not the biggest benefit of this product.
Unlike traditional security cameras, which require at least some wiring before installation, light bulb security cameras can typically be plugged into an existing light fixture. This makes these products especially great for people who live in rental homes and apartments.
That said, not all light bulb security cameras are created equal. Since there are so many options, it can be hard to determine which one best fits your needs. To help you make an informed decision, here's a list of five light bulb security cameras that were picked based on user ratings and reviews. At the end of this article, you'll find a more detailed methodology explaining how these products were evaluated.
Galayou 360 Light Bulb Security Camera
If you're looking for a reliable home light bulb security camera, you can't go wrong with this product from Galayou. As the name suggests, the camera has a 360-degree rotation function, which means it leaves no visual blind spots when capturing video footage.
What's more, it records clear, high-quality videos, thanks to the 2K resolution and color night vision features. The product also boasts a range of other features, including motion tracking, 24/7 recording, and a siren warning that automatically turns on when your home security is compromised.
Another useful feature that the product brings to the table is its two-way mic and speaker. This helps you monitor your video feed and communicate in real time with anyone near the camera, whether that's a family member or someone trying to gain unauthorized access to your home.
Even if you've never used home security products before, you're unlikely to face any trouble when installing this product. All you need to do is screw it into an existing light socket and turn on the corresponding switch to power it up.
The only thing to note about this Galayou product is that it's not waterproof. So, although you can use it outdoors, you'll want to keep it sufficiently covered to prevent water damage. You can find this product on Amazon for $49.99.
Symynelec Light Bulb Security Camera
If you're looking for a light bulb security camera that is waterproof and ideal for outdoor usage, you'd be hard-pressed to find one better and more capable than the Symynelec Light Bulb Security Camera. Its waterproof rating means you can use it even during more extreme weather conditions.
Apart from its waterproof capability, it boasts several other features that make it a top contender in this category. Videos are captured in 2K Full HD resolution, allowing you to review footage that doesn't lack details if something goes wrong.
Additionally, it can rotate 350 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically, giving you an obstruction-free view of most things that surround the camera. In case any motion is detected, it sends you instant alerts to your phone. The installation is also a breeze, given that it's not too different from replacing a light bulb.
If you're convinced that the Symynelec Light Bulb Security Camera is the perfect fit for your home security needs, head over to Amazon to complete your purchase. It's available for $99.99 on the platform.
Wansview 2K Light Bulb Camera (G6)
This is another great option if you're looking for a light bulb security camera that delivers in terms of crystal-clear video recording. The 2K 3MP resolution and color night vision features ensure you'll never end up with grainy footage, even in low-light conditions. With its specifications, the camera is designed to capture details, helping you identify people in and around your home (based on the location of the camera) easily.
Additionally, it features motion-tracking technology and can rotate at a 355-degree horizontal angle and a 55-degree vertical angle, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the areas you want to be secured. It also supports two-way communication, which means you can even use it as an intercom. The waterproof rating (IP63) means it can withstand some exposure to water, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
It's fairly easy to install and use as well. You'll need to pair it with a smartphone app to control it. After everything is set up, you can share access to the app and security camera footage with other people who reside with you.
It's currently available for purchase through Wansview's website for $34.99 and on Amazon at a discounted price of $49.99.
LaView L2 Light Bulb Camera (4MP)
LaView's light bulb security camera, which is capable of capturing videos in 2K HD quality, can help elevate your home's security. Although fairly reasonably priced, it captures video footage with extreme clarity even in low-light conditions, thanks to the built-in Starlight Sensor.
While it's a great home security product on its own, it also features a light bulb that provides a 350-lumen spotlight. So, in addition to serving as a security solution, it can even light up the dark corners of your home efficiently.
The product has motion detection capability, with instant tracking alerts that can be beyond helpful in case of a potential break-in. Given that you can view and take control of the camera through the smartphone app, you can respond promptly to any suspicious activity.
Currently, this product (the variant that supports 2.4GHz WiFi connectivity) is available on the LaView website for $31.99 and on Amazon at a discounted price of $28.79. Other variants of this product may cost more on both platforms.
Alkivision 2K Light Bulb Security Camera Wireless Outdoor
A value-for-money option, the Alkivision 2K Light Bulb Security Camera is ideal for indoor and outdoor usage and captures clear details regardless of the time of day. Its full-color night vision capability allows you to monitor the feed and view recordings without trouble in low-light conditions as well.
The light bulb camera supports motion tracking with 355-degree horizontal coverage and 90-degree vertical coverage, making it possible for you to get a comprehensive view of anyone in the vicinity of the camera. One of the best features of this camera is its AI motion detector, which can identify both people and pets. You can turn off the detection for pets and other objects so the camera only detects humans.
Like the products on this list, this light bulb camera is completely wireless, too. It's easy to install, but you'll need to set up the smartphone app to use its features. The Alkivision 2K Light Bulb Security Camera retails on Amazon for $44.99.
How did these products make it to this list?
The light bulb security cameras listed above were chosen primarily based on the user ratings and reviews they received on Amazon. Each of these products had an average rating of 4.0 or above and received numerous positive reviews. Additionally, the features offered by these products, like motion tracking and instant notifications in case of suspicious activity, make them beyond useful in safeguarding homes. These features make these light bulb security cameras ideal for a variety of users.