How To Fix The Product Activation Failed Error In Microsoft Office

The "Product Activation Failed" error in Microsoft Office arises when the application cannot verify your license or subscription status. This hiccup, hindering full access to Office features, can stem from various causes like outdated apps, an expired subscription, or incorrect device date and time.

There are multiple ways to address the problem. Preliminary fixes include verifying the status of your Microsoft 365 subscription. Ensure that your subscription hasn't expired. You can check this by logging into your Microsoft account on the official website and reviewing your subscription details.

Next, confirm that you're not using a cracked version of Office. Illegitimate copies or versions obtained through unofficial channels can lead to activation failures. If you initially installed Office from a questionable source, consider uninstalling it and acquiring a genuine copy from the official Microsoft website or an authorized reseller.

Similarly, check your Windows operating system for authenticity. Using a pirated copy of Windows can also contribute to activation issues with Microsoft Office. Ensure that your Windows installation is legitimate and properly activated. If not, obtaining a valid Windows license may resolve compatibility issues with Office activation.

If the issue persists, it is best to explore more detailed troubleshooting options to identify and fix the problem.