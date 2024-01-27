How Two 20-Year-Old Rovers Changed Mars Science Forever

Before Curiosity and Perseverance, two now-defunct NASA rovers paved the way for the machines that explore the red planet today: Spirit and Opportunity. While Curiosity and Perseverance are each roughly the size of a small car and have sophisticated instruments like spectrographs with lasers to break down materials for analysis on board, Spirit and Opportunity were smaller and simpler. Still, they were at the forefront of the last few decades of exploration of Mars, and the two recently celebrated their 20th anniversary.

The pair of rovers touched down on the surface of Mars in January 2004, positioned on opposite sides of the planet to maximize the amount of exploration that could be done. They were a type of rover called Mars Exploration Rovers, weighing it at around 400 lbs and standing 1.5 meters tall.

They were designed to act as geologists, hunting down clues to the history of water on Mars. And they found that not only was there once liquid water on the planet — a lot of it — but also that the planet could potentially have supported microbial life.

"Our twin rovers were the first to prove a wet, early Mars once existed," said former Spirit and Opportunity scientist Matt Golombek of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "They paved the way for learning even more about the Red Planet's past with larger rovers like Curiosity and Perseverance."