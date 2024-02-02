A Closer Look At The Cybertruck's Modular Wiring System

For all of the criticism Tesla receives, credit should be given for some of the innovations it has brought to the automotive industry. The Cybertruck, for example, is billed as the go-anywhere, do-anything electric vehicle, but all of the consumer-facing marketing really fails to touch on one of the model's most significant contributions to the automotive industry—a 48v electrical system.

While the increased voltage, up from the standard 12v system, is a considerable upgrade with many benefits, it's only part of a solution to an often unspoken problem. Cars are getting heavy, and a big part of the problem stems from the current method of wiring these complex electrical systems. While the 48v electrical system isn't new, per se, it can help reduce some of this load with thinner wires, but there's still a matter of how cars are being wired.

In 2019, Tesla filed for a patent for a modular wiring system that could revolutionize the automotive industry, reducing production times and costs while cutting down on the weight of the finished product.