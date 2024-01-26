Apple App Store: Why You Need A Payment Method For Free Apps
Whether you own a Mac computer, an iPad, or an iPhone, your main source for applications and programs to use is the official App Store. To date, the App Store is home to 1.8 million apps that are available to download globally, some of them for free. A lot of them are regularly updated to ensure that users remain satisfied with their experience utilizing different services.
To be able to successfully download and install premium apps sold on the App Store and subscribe to Apple services such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, or iCloud+ among others, you are required to add at least one valid payment method and associate it with your Apple ID. Your primary payment method will be the main source of funds whenever required. Furthermore, users may also be obligated to have one on file, even if they only intend to download apps that are completely free. There are a variety of reasons why.
It's used to verify a lot of things about you
The primary reason is for identity certification purposes. When you sign in to the App Store using your Apple ID for the first time, you may be asked to provide an active credit card or other applicable payment information. Using this data, Apple should be able to determine that you are a legitimate user and that your identity actually exists. In addition, your location can be verified, which may affect which apps are available for you to download in your respective region.
In the case of free apps, downloading them shouldn't cost you a single cent. However, these days, even free apps come with advertisements for other third-party apps and services that may incur charges. They may also come equipped with in-app purchases designed to give you extra features to enjoy. In both cases, Apple would need to have a way to receive funds from you.
What payment options are available to use with the Apple App Store?
In general, most credit and debit cards should be accepted as a payment method for all Apple users regardless of country or region. However, some countries like the U.S. offer a wider range of options. You may also use Apple Card, Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and PayPal. Some places offer leeway for people who don't have any of these payment methods available. For example, you may be able to use an Apple gift card in place of a credit card. Buying one online is the easier option in most cases, but since that would require having a credit or debit card, you may need to purchase one from a store in person or ask someone else to get it for you. It's important to note that the ability to use certain gift cards to associate with the App Store may depend on the gift card seller's terms of use.
In some regions, selecting "None" as a payment option through your Apple device's settings may be possible. Based on testing and according to recent Apple community forum posts, though, this is no longer the case. If you're having issues with the App Store or need assistance in successfully downloading apps without a payment method attached to your Apple ID, you may need to get in touch with Apple Support.