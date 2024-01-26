Apple App Store: Why You Need A Payment Method For Free Apps

In general, most credit and debit cards should be accepted as a payment method for all Apple users regardless of country or region. However, some countries like the U.S. offer a wider range of options. You may also use Apple Card, Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and PayPal. Some places offer leeway for people who don't have any of these payment methods available. For example, you may be able to use an Apple gift card in place of a credit card. Buying one online is the easier option in most cases, but since that would require having a credit or debit card, you may need to purchase one from a store in person or ask someone else to get it for you. It's important to note that the ability to use certain gift cards to associate with the App Store may depend on the gift card seller's terms of use.

In some regions, selecting "None" as a payment option through your Apple device's settings may be possible. Based on testing and according to recent Apple community forum posts, though, this is no longer the case. If you're having issues with the App Store or need assistance in successfully downloading apps without a payment method attached to your Apple ID, you may need to get in touch with Apple Support.