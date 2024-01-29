This NASA-Funded Study Answers Why Astronauts Can't Have Salad In Space

Space exploration, especially when considering ambitious ideas such as establishing a base on the Moon, colonizing Mars, and venturing beyond with manned missions. Food supplies are a key concern, as growing them at scale for long-term missions is yet to materialize, re-supply journeys are time-consuming as well as expensive, and there are also chances of health mishaps if any aspect is ignored. Adding to the complexities is a pair of new research papers that claim eating leafy greens such as lettuce in space isn't a good idea due to risks of pathogenic contamination.

Experts at the University of Delaware conducted experiments on lettuce grown in conditions simulating the microgravity situation aboard the International Space Station. They found that plants become more susceptible to bacterial infection in space. Gravity is the key agent here. When plants lose their sense of direction and gravity, it affects not only their growth but also some crucial functions, including one that keeps harmful pathogens like salmonella at bay from wreaking havoc.

Among the multiple routes through which pathogens such as salmonella and E. coli enter a plant's system are stomata — the tiny pores found on the surface of leaves that allow gas exchange. During the tests, the team's lettuce habitats in space-like conditions had their stomatal pores open wider instead of closing as expected, leaving them prone to infection compared to the typical growth conditions on Earth. In a nutshell, eating a salad made from such space-farmed lettuce would be a risky business.