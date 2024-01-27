This Brand Makes Drills And Impact Drivers That Work Underwater

Named for the captain from Jules Verne's "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" (as well as co-founder and CEO Nimo Rotem), Nemo Power Tools was established a decade ago in 2014. However, its true origin technically came a few years earlier when these tools were custom-made for different organizations. The company proudly proclaims that it is the first and only company to offer battery-operated power tools that are completely submersible.

As for why you would need power tools underwater, all you have to do is look at their product line. For instance, Nemo offers an electric hull cleaner, making cleaning the underside of your boat a far easier option than manually scrubbing or getting the boat out of the water. Its array of drills, saws, and rotary hammers can be used not only to fix problems with your boat but also while diving. For example, if you are collecting samples of certain marine life or just find yourself in a jam that you need to get out of, like having your foot wedged in something. If you just need a portable flood light for your dive, they also offer that.

This waterproofing comes with a hefty price tag. An 18V ONE+ 1/2 inch drill from Ryobi is currently priced at $79. The equivalent product from Nemo, which can be submersed up to five meters, retails at a whopping $735. These are clearly specialized tools for a specialized buyer, but if you find yourself underwater often, perhaps that premium is worth it.