This Brand Makes Drills And Impact Drivers That Work Underwater
Many different factors play a part in deciding which set of power tools you are going to invest in. How many different attachments are available for a certain tool? How long do the batteries take to charge fully? How durable and long-lasting are a certain brand's tools? Each company, from Ryobi to DeWalt, has pros and cons. However, one of the questions you may not ask yourself when deciding which power tool set to go with is whether or not a certain set of tools can operate underwater.
This is where the company Nemo Power Tools comes in. Although these products may not be necessary for a lot of people in their day-to-day lives who mostly use power tools to put together furniture or hang things on their walls, there is a certain subsection of people who spend a good chunk of their lives in or on the water — both professionally and recreationally — where having a tool that can seamlessly go between the air and the sea extremely beneficial. Beyond their underwater capabilities, having a set of power tools that can withstand significant environmental barriers that would leave many power tools useless could be a major boon to some people who find themselves using tools in less-than-ideal circumstances.
From cleaning your boat to harvesting coral
Named for the captain from Jules Verne's "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" (as well as co-founder and CEO Nimo Rotem), Nemo Power Tools was established a decade ago in 2014. However, its true origin technically came a few years earlier when these tools were custom-made for different organizations. The company proudly proclaims that it is the first and only company to offer battery-operated power tools that are completely submersible.
As for why you would need power tools underwater, all you have to do is look at their product line. For instance, Nemo offers an electric hull cleaner, making cleaning the underside of your boat a far easier option than manually scrubbing or getting the boat out of the water. Its array of drills, saws, and rotary hammers can be used not only to fix problems with your boat but also while diving. For example, if you are collecting samples of certain marine life or just find yourself in a jam that you need to get out of, like having your foot wedged in something. If you just need a portable flood light for your dive, they also offer that.
This waterproofing comes with a hefty price tag. An 18V ONE+ 1/2 inch drill from Ryobi is currently priced at $79. The equivalent product from Nemo, which can be submersed up to five meters, retails at a whopping $735. These are clearly specialized tools for a specialized buyer, but if you find yourself underwater often, perhaps that premium is worth it.