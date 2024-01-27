How To Reset The Maintenance Light On Your Toyota

When many of us think of the most reliable car brands on the market, Toyotas come to mind. As good as they are, even these durable vehicles can succumb to wear and tear without regular maintenance. Toyota knows this and tries to make it as easy as possible for owners to keep up with when their cars need to be serviced. A big part of that is the maintenance light that automatically turns on every 5,000 miles to let you know it's time to change the oil. Since the light appears on the dashboard as "MAINT REQD," it's hard to miss.

Once you've changed your oil, the light won't go off on its own. Instead, you'll have to turn it off yourself. Even if you plan to have your vehicle serviced at a Toyota dealership, once you've scheduled your appointment, you might want to reset the light and not wait for the service appointment just so that you don't forget. Given Toyota's range of vehicles, as you'd expect, the process for resetting the light can vary slightly depending on the model you're dealing with; the good news is it's generally a quick and straightforward process, whatever model you own.