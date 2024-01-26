Should You Be Concerned About Drone Hacks? Here's What The Experts Say

Drones have become a major category in tech over the past couple of decades, and there are more of them in the sky than ever before. From advanced, unmanned military aircraft to the smaller, camera-equipped quad-copters from companies like DJI favored by hobbyists and even mini-drones, these miracles of modern tech are used for everything from filming movies to delivering food and medicine. However, as drones weave themselves into the fabric of 21st-century life, they become an increasingly valuable target for malicious actors.

Every drone owner has likely worried about the possibility of a drone hack — when someone remotely hijacks your drone to use it for their own purposes. These attacks can range from destructive to nefarious. For example, someone may try to deliberately crash your expensive drone or gain access to the camera feed without your knowledge, a startling invasion of privacy you'd have little ability to detect. Of course, the law regulates drone usage and requires registering uncrewed aircraft with the FAA, but that's just one more reason someone criminally minded might want to acquire someone else's.

To determine how much the average drone owner should worry about hacks, SlashGear spoke to expert Greg Hatcher, co-founder of boutique offensive cyber security consultancy White Knight Labs. Hatcher's bona fides include a background in Army special operations and teaching at the National Security Administration (NSA). What he told us was unsettling. The bottom line is that your drone is probably less secure than you think, but Hatcher also provided extremely helpful and important security information for all drone owners.