Why You Should Probably Delete Your Watch History On Facebook

Facebook, like most other popular social media apps, tracks and collects data on user activities, including interactions with content such as posts, photos, and especially videos. This data is used to create a personalized experience for users by tailoring content recommendations, advertisements, and other features based on individual preferences and behaviors.

Watch history is one example of the data Facebook collects. It refers to a feature that tracks and records the videos you've watched on the platform. This includes videos from your News Feed, pages you follow, and groups to which you belong. This data is then used to recommend similar content that aligns with your interests. Imagine you've been watching a lot of cooking videos, and Facebook's algorithm notices this pattern. As a result, your news feed may start showing more cooking tutorials, recipes, or related content.

However, you don't have to let Facebook track your every move if you don't want to. Thankfully, the platform allows you to adjust your privacy settings to control and manage what it can see. There are good reasons why you might want to delete your watch history on Facebook. It's a way to keep more control over what shows up on your News Feed and what Facebook suggests to you.