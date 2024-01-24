Who Makes Kimo Power Tools And Are They Any Good?

When it comes to power tools, there are certain names that virtually every handy person recognizes. Craftsman, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Makita line the shelves of major retailers, maximizing their visibility to even casual consumers. However, just because they're the easiest to find doesn't mean they're the only brands worth buying. Primarily occupying digital storefronts, Kimo Power Tools isn't as consumer-facing as Ryobi's bright green branding, but the brand may still have its merits.

It's common for brands to be owned or manufactured by the same company, especially the major players. Power tools from Milwaukee and Ryobi share a manufacturer in Techtronic Industries, while Craftsman and DeWalt are owned by Stanley Black & Decker. This is where the China-based Kimo Power Tools may be an outlier, being wholly owned and operated under its own company. Is that a red flag, though? Or should you consider adding Kimo to your tool chest?

Before deciding whether or not Kimo products are worth a purchase, it's worth getting to know the name behind the product and how its focus on lithium-ion tools makes it a potentially worthwhile option to explore.