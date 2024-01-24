Who Makes Kimo Power Tools And Are They Any Good?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to power tools, there are certain names that virtually every handy person recognizes. Craftsman, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Makita line the shelves of major retailers, maximizing their visibility to even casual consumers. However, just because they're the easiest to find doesn't mean they're the only brands worth buying. Primarily occupying digital storefronts, Kimo Power Tools isn't as consumer-facing as Ryobi's bright green branding, but the brand may still have its merits.
It's common for brands to be owned or manufactured by the same company, especially the major players. Power tools from Milwaukee and Ryobi share a manufacturer in Techtronic Industries, while Craftsman and DeWalt are owned by Stanley Black & Decker. This is where the China-based Kimo Power Tools may be an outlier, being wholly owned and operated under its own company. Is that a red flag, though? Or should you consider adding Kimo to your tool chest?
Before deciding whether or not Kimo products are worth a purchase, it's worth getting to know the name behind the product and how its focus on lithium-ion tools makes it a potentially worthwhile option to explore.
Who Makes Kimo Power Tools?
Unless you make it a point to keep up with all power tool manufacturers, big or small, It's unlikely you've heard of Yongkang Kimo Power Tools Co., Ltd. This parent company churning out Kimo's line isn't tied to any other major power tool brand, instead focusing primarily on innovating Kimo's lithium-ion tools in its 80,729 sq ft facility in Yongkang City, Zhejiang.
According to the official Kimo Power Tools website, the company was established in 1990. However, the same "About Us" page states that "for nearly a century," the company has been involved in manufacturing, researching, and developing lithium-ion power tools.
Considering the first lithium-ion battery-operated hand power tool wasn't produced until around 2003 to 2005, and the concept of the rechargeable lithium-ion battery was only first introduced in the 1970s, this makes it difficult to peg when Kimo first came onto the power tool scene.
The muddied history of Kimo's lithium-ion tools aside, the company touts having established China's first "lithium battery tool research institute" and prides itself on its ongoing research and development efforts, which includes more than 10 foreign and domestic patents.
Shopping for Kimo Power Tools
If you're the type that prefers to hold something in their hands before purchasing, Kimo Power Tools may not be the brand for you. As of January 2024, the only ways to officially purchase Kimo products are via Amazon and the company's official website. Though third-party, second-hand retailers sell Kimo tools on eBay and Amazon's marketplace, brand-new tools are shipped and sold directly by Amazon or the manufacturer.
On both Amazon and Kimo's websites, you can purchase tools for various applications, from a 6-inch mini chainsaw to a cordless ½-inch impact wrench. Pricing for Kimo's power tools seems closer to mid-range options at major retailers like Lowes and Home Depot.
For example, Kimo's 20V ⅜-inch Cordless Electric Ratchet Wrench Set retails for $140. Craftsman's comparative model sells for $99 at Lowes, though that's just for the tool and one battery, whereas Kimo's set includes two batteries, seven sockets, and a storage bag. For further context, DeWalt's identical model with two batteries and a storage bag sells for $279. You won't see a drastically lower price until you get to more consumer-friendly brands like Ryobi, which sells its ⅜-inch ratchet for $69.
Are Kimo Power Tools Any Good?
While the price of Kimo's tools is appealing, if the quality isn't there, the savings aren't worth it. Before even diving into how well the power tools work and the overall opinion about them, one of the first things we noticed about Kimo is that it offers a two-year warranty on its line.
It's certainly not a steadfast rule, but a company willing to stand by its product beyond a very limited timeframe is a testament to its durability and caliber. That's also the same warranty period trusted companies like Ryobi offer on their lithium-ion power tools.
User reviews for Kimo's line are relatively high on Amazon, with most boasting around a 4.5. The Cordless Electric Ratchet Wrench Set has over 12,000 reviews, and 85% fall within four or five stars. The most common complaint among one- and two-star reviews is that the ratchet has low torque and isn't powerful enough for some applications. That aligns with more professional reviews, noting power as a common issue across Kimo's line, making the brand better suited for casual home applications.