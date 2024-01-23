4 Unexpected Uses For Old Vinyl Records

As physical media continues to make its long overdue comeback, old record players and vinyl records have become the preferred method for many music lovers to get down. But if you believe it's time for physical media to die and are looking to move full-on into the digital age, you might be trying to figure out what to do with all your old records. Likewise, you might have inherited a trove of vinyl discs from your dad or cool uncle that are too beat up to play.

If you're in either category, you should know there are plenty of landing spots for your old vinyl. If you're wise, you'll first try to offload your stacks of wax at a record store, a used book shop, or even an online market. But if you count yourself a creative spirit, you might be interested in finding a way to repurpose some of the more damaged discs in your record collection. Luckily, there are numerous ways you can turn that crusty old wax into a fresh artifact for your home or office.

At this point in the action, we'll implore you not to undertake the following upcycling projects with records in good condition. Because even if those albums don't mean anything to you, playable records can and always should find a forever home before they become art projects. With that said, here's a look at four unexpected uses for your old vinyl records.