How To Update The Firmware On Your Nintendo Switch Dock

The Nintendo Switch is a pretty piece of gaming hardware, blending the lines between handheld and console gaming. However, besides being able to play in your home or on the road, the Switch boasts many features that change how you use consoles. And the most underappreciated may be its dock.

When Nintendo released the Switch OLED, everyone focused on the screen, which is understandable, given its larger size and brighter picture. However, one thing you never knew about your Switch is that there is an improved dock capable of LAN connections and firmware updates. That's right. If you have an OLED Switch, your dock is more than just a plastic holder; it has its own firmware for which Nintendo frequently releases updates.

It's unclear precisely what these patches do, as Nintendo doesn't release notes on the dock's firmware. However, given its importance regarding internet connectivity, they likely improve overall system stability, as that's the dock's primary function outside of connecting the console to a TV.