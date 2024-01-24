How To Update The Firmware On Your Nintendo Switch Dock
The Nintendo Switch is a pretty piece of gaming hardware, blending the lines between handheld and console gaming. However, besides being able to play in your home or on the road, the Switch boasts many features that change how you use consoles. And the most underappreciated may be its dock.
When Nintendo released the Switch OLED, everyone focused on the screen, which is understandable, given its larger size and brighter picture. However, one thing you never knew about your Switch is that there is an improved dock capable of LAN connections and firmware updates. That's right. If you have an OLED Switch, your dock is more than just a plastic holder; it has its own firmware for which Nintendo frequently releases updates.
It's unclear precisely what these patches do, as Nintendo doesn't release notes on the dock's firmware. However, given its importance regarding internet connectivity, they likely improve overall system stability, as that's the dock's primary function outside of connecting the console to a TV.
Update your dock's firmware
Those wanting to get the best experience out of their Nintendo Switch OLED will want to make sure they're updating the dock. Now, disregarding dock updates won't ruin your time with the Switch, as Nintendo isn't pushing any game-changing updates to its firmware. But dock updates will likely improve features like internet connectivity, charging capabilities, and sleep-mode downloads. It does add a few extra steps to ensure all aspects of your Switch stay up to date, but thankfully, the process isn't too complicated.
Here's how to update your Switch dock's firmware:
- Make sure your console has the latest system update installed. You can check this by going to Settings > System > System Update.
- From the Home screen, navigate to the System Settings.
- Scroll down to the System section.
- Find and select Update Dock, then choose Begin Update.
If, for any reason, the dock update stops, simply restart this process, and it should update without issue. Remember, this only works for docks with a LAN port, which shipped with the new Switch OLED models. You don't have to worry about updating the dock's firmware if you have an older device or a Switch Lite.