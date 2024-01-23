How To Hide Games You Don't Want Other People To See On Steam

Steam is the hub for PC gaming, offering incredible year-round deals and a launcher with little to no issues. However, even then, Valve continues adding features to improve the platform further, like the introduction of Steam points and, most recently, private games.

Given Steam's presence in the gaming industry, countless games are on the platform, ranging from the latest AAA title to someone's first indie game. By default, the client makes everyone's purchases public, and it doesn't take much effort to see what games your friends have recently purchased or played. Now, there are many reasons why someone would want to make specific Steam games private. Maybe you're interested in an NSFW anime game — you wouldn't believe what you can find on Steam — and you're too embarrassed for your friends to see.

Whatever your reason, Steam has plenty of ways to hide your games from prying eyes. Previously, users could hide games from their library, but that only hid them from their list, and others could still see that they owned and played it. Then, you also need to worry about finding your hidden Steam games. But with Steam's latest expansion into private games, those issues are a thing of the past.