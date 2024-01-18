How To Increase Your Snapchat Score (3 Different Ways)

Since its release in 2011, Snapchat has quickly become a go-to social media application for younger generations, allowing them to send temporary pictures and videos to their friends. Over the last decade, Snapchat has added many features, like best friends, 'After Dark' stories, and even desktop support. But its most unique aspect, and one that's been there since launch, is Snapchat scores.

Snapchat scores speak for themselves. It's an ambiguous number that goes up the more you use the app. Your score appears directly under your username on your profile, and the higher the number, the more you can flaunt it. However, what exactly makes your score rise isn't so clear. According to Snapchat, "Your Snapchat score is determined by a super-secret, special equation that combines the number of Snaps you've sent and received, the Stories you've posted, and a couple of other factors."

And while that definition isn't necessarily confusing, it doesn't do much to shine a light on how to raise your Snapchat score. So, if you're interested in grinding out a higher score, we've covered exactly what you need to do.