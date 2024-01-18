How To Increase Your Snapchat Score (3 Different Ways)
Since its release in 2011, Snapchat has quickly become a go-to social media application for younger generations, allowing them to send temporary pictures and videos to their friends. Over the last decade, Snapchat has added many features, like best friends, 'After Dark' stories, and even desktop support. But its most unique aspect, and one that's been there since launch, is Snapchat scores.
Snapchat scores speak for themselves. It's an ambiguous number that goes up the more you use the app. Your score appears directly under your username on your profile, and the higher the number, the more you can flaunt it. However, what exactly makes your score rise isn't so clear. According to Snapchat, "Your Snapchat score is determined by a super-secret, special equation that combines the number of Snaps you've sent and received, the Stories you've posted, and a couple of other factors."
And while that definition isn't necessarily confusing, it doesn't do much to shine a light on how to raise your Snapchat score. So, if you're interested in grinding out a higher score, we've covered exactly what you need to do.
Send and receive Snapchats
Although Snapchat's explanation of Snapscores remains as vague as possible, the easiest way to increase your score is to simply use the app. Since its release, sending and receiving pictures and videos on Snapchat has been the tried and true method for increasing your score, and the more people you communicate with, the higher your score will be. Because devoted users previously looked for any way to "cheat" the system, Snapchat implemented a few changes, including that whoever you send a snap to must open it for your score to increase.
You can also no longer send the same snap to multiple people and expect your Snapchat score to increase for each user who receives it. You need to send unique pictures and videos to various friends and users if you want that imaginary score to be as high as possible.
Receiving and opening Snaps will also boost your score, so you want to use the app as much as possible. If you don't have that many friends still active on the app, there are plenty of online communities to join that are geared toward sending daily Snaps to increase their scores. If you're taking that route, just be careful; internet anonymity makes people do all kinds of strange things.
Post to your Snapchat story
Posting to your Snapchat story is another excellent way to boost your Snapchat score. Before other social media websites like Instagram and Facebook, Snapchat introduced the stories feature, allowing users to add multiple Snaps to their daily collection. Your stories appear on your friends' Stories page, remaining there for 24 hours after posting. Friends can tap through your story and view your pictures and videos in the order you posted them.
Here's how to add Snaps to your story:
- Take a picture or record a video on Snapchat.
- Press the blue "Send To" button.
- Select "My Story" from the list. It will be the top two options presented on the next screen. You can send it to your Friends Only story or make it public for anyone to see.
Much like sending and receiving Snaps to friends, posting to your story will moderately increase your Snapchat score. So, if you want a high enough Snapscore to brag about, making a habit of regularly posting to your story will help you reach that goal in no time. Unfortunately, judging precisely how much a single story post boosts your score is difficult, as other vague and unknown factors affect the number.
Other ways to increase your Snapchat score
While we don't know exactly what Snapchat's "super-secret, special equation" for determining your Snapscore is, you can do a few other things to boost your number. Of course, simply using Snapchat and doing so consistently is the most proven method for slowly increasing your score, but you can do a few other things to set yourself apart from your friends.
Exploring Snapchat's Discover page is a surprising way to increase your Snapchat score. The app compiles its top creators' and other users' public stories for you to quickly view one after the other. Watching these won't drastically increase your Snapchat score, but it can boost it now and then. Another route would be to add as many friends as possible, as the more people you can consistently exchange Snaps with, the higher your score will be. Similarly, maintaining streaks will increase your number.
Many of Snapchat's features boost your score but avoid sending standard messages if you want the highest number possible. While it won't take away from your score, it won't increase it either.