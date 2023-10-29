How To Use Snapchat From Your Computer's Web Browser

Snapchat, the wildly popular app, has now made the leap to web browser. It's called Snapchat for Web, and you'll feel right at home if you've the app before once you get logged in online. There are some catches to it, but you can expect to see the same Snapchat you know and love just on your computer. All you have to do is go to web.snapchat.com and log into your account. This doesn't mean much for people who like to post to stories while they're out at a party from mobile, but it does let everyone catch up on stories from the comfort of a desktop or laptop after. Unfortunately, it's only limited to Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome at the moment. There's no reason to sugggest it won't eventually roll out to the rest of the major web browsers over time. You can also download the app from the Microsoft Store.

The company cites over 100 million users making voice and video calls each month, and that's part of why the leap to computer is happening. With any laptop worth its salt equipped with a webcam these days, users will seamlessly be able to make calls to friends. The big catch to all of this is that it's exclusive to the $4 per month Snapchat Plus subscription. There are plans to roll it out to all users free of charge eventually, but it's locked behind a paywall for the time being. There's currently no timetable for when it'll go free.