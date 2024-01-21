How To Set Up Top-Of-The-Hour Taptic Chimes On Your Apple Watch

Although it's a watch, telling time isn't the first thing that comes to mind when most of us think of the Apple Watch. Who could blame us? After all, the Apple Watch does so much, everything from tracking our oxygen levels to helping us out in the kitchen, that its time-telling function is almost an afterthought. It doesn't matter that a clock is on prominent display on many of the most popular watch faces. When it comes to strapping on the Apple Watch, our focus is typically on how it can make our lives easier, not necessarily the time of day.

Even still, many of us could use a little extra help staying on top of our schedules, and hourly reminders of the time are a convenient way to do that, especially if we're engrossed in a project or activity that keeps us from paying much attention to the what time it is. That's where the top-of-the-hour Taptic Chimes come in, allowing users to set alerts for their watch to silently vibrate every 15, 30, or 60 minutes to help them keep track of the time. There's also an option for a tweeting bird or ringing bell for those who prefer an audio reminder of each passing hour.