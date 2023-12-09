3 Ways Every Cook Would Benefit From An Apple Watch
In most professional kitchens, restaurant chefs are not allowed to wear watches due to the potential accumulation of dirt and germs in the crevices and bands, which could then be transferred to the food. However, for parents, home cooks, or general culinary enthusiasts, having a wristwatch in the kitchen can be more useful than you may think.
A watch can help to manually determine when your meal is ready, when to add condiments and seasoning at different intervals, or even when to remove an item from the microwave before it starts that annoying beeping. Having an Apple Watch, has proven beneficial with its features in various domains such as health and fitness tracking, communication, organization, productivity, studying, and it can also elevate your culinary experience to an entirely new level.
Reminders and Hands-Free Scheduling
When you're heading out to grab groceries and cooking ingredients, chances are you'll forget something crucial, and it's not your fault. The human brain has a tendency to occasionally overlook important details, You know those moments when you dash into a room to grab something, but by the time you open the door, you're standing there clueless? Yeah, we've all been there.
Imagine you're in the kitchen, engrossed in cooking, and you realize you're missing that one ingredient crucial for your culinary masterpiece. It's frustrating, but this could've been avoided using an Apple Watch. Before you set out for the grocery store, set reminders for everything you need to purchase. As you get each item, it's easy to mark them off on your list. Additionally, the Apple Watch offers the functionality of automatically scheduling timers. Whether it's turning off the cooker, checking the oven, marinating the meat, or giving the sauce a good stir. Using Siri, the built-in assistant on your Apple Watch, setting a schedule is as easy as saying, "Hey Siri, schedule a timer to add a slab of butter in 5 minutes."
Recipe Apps
For convenience, rather than needing to use a physical cookbook in the kitchen, it's worth it to consider using your Apple Watch. With a paper cookbook, you've got risks like pages catching fire, getting stained, or being soaked during cooking.
Beyond its water resistance, which makes the Apple Watch capable of surviving a messy kitchen environment, the device supports the installation of recipe apps, allowing users to view various dishes directly on their wrists. These apps often have features that allow you to save your favorite dishes and organize them into different sections. Users can easily see the time required to prepare each dish, get a list of necessary ingredients for shopping runs, and follow step-by-step guides for the cooking process. However, you should know that most times, these recipe apps are usually extensions of iPhone applications. So, in order to use them, your Apple Watch needs to be paired with an iPhone.
Notifications and Calls
In those cases where you're in the kitchen, whipping up something, disruptive notifications and incoming calls on one's phone are not uncommon. Despite the inconvenience, it's advisable to avoid keeping your phone in the kitchen because of the potential risk of water or other types of damage.
Distractions can also increase the possibility of accidents or fire when dealing with the stove or sharp objects. Striking a balance between staying accessible for emergencies while in the kitchen and avoiding distractions can be a challenge. This is why an Apple Watch stands out as a practical choice in a kitchen setting, where focus and quick responses matter.
The Apple Watch allows you to receive messages from various apps and effortlessly answer calls with a simple voice command to Siri. This hands-free approach ensures you can take calls and texts without diverting your attention from your cooking tasks or compromising safety. The compact size of the Apple Watch also makes it easy to wear and carry around in the kitchen. It's less bulky than a phone and won't take up valuable counter space.